Shepparton strongman perseveres

For Shepparton strongman Jordan Osborne, finding ways to maintain his herculean strength without a gym hasn’t been easy.

In a sport that relies on daily training with specific equipment, Osborne is as good as a tradie without tools, or a surgeon without a scalpel.

But it hasn’t put him off his dream of becoming the world’s strongest man.

Early last month, Osborne, 24, won his first strongman competition in Ballarat as a rookie, having trained for just six weeks leading up to the day.

Coming up against 10 seasoned professionals, Osborne blitzed the main events that included a series of 200 kg plus deadlifts, ‘'bringing in the groceries” — where competitors carry a 110 kg weight in each hand over 40 m — and a 320 kg tyre flip to top it off.

Osborne’s career was off to a flying start.

But only a couple of weeks later, coronavirus shut down gyms across the country, leaving him with no other option but to start training from home.

Osborne said despite limitations, he had been pleasantly surprised by the effectiveness of his home gym.

“It’s pretty limited in terms of training now — definitely not as intense as it should be,” he said.

“But I’ve been doing more repetitions, more resistance band work and more sets to compensate.

“As long as people are doing the essentials; bench press, squats and deadlifts, your central nervous system will keep ticking over and we’ll hit the same numbers again soon.

Osborne said training from home had helped him improve in ways he never would have expected.

“I’ve never really enjoyed squats — never been great at them,” he said.

“But my squats have improved because I’m not worried about anything.

“There’s no pressure for me to perform at home; in the gym you’re expected to hit those numbers.”

At six foot two (188 cm), weighing in at 140 kg, Osborne has been naturally strong for as long as he can remember.

At Shepparton Christian College, he would find any excuse he could to get physical with his mates, often competing in impromptu arm-wrestling competitions and any sport possible.

High school friend, Harry Thomson, said Osborne used to lift double the amount of weight as him at the gym, often maxing out the machines.

“He’s a big guy, just crazy strong,” Thomson said.

“He was always the strongest in high school and he could easily push you around because he had a lot of weight to him.

“We were always making excuses to go out and spear tackle each other and that sort of stuff.

“He’s a fun guy, always the class clown, the guy who will be like ‘hey, let’s do this!’ ”

Osborne agreed.

“I’m the one who organises the parties,” Osborne said.

As a kid, Osborne represented Australia and Victoria in baseball, commuting to Melbourne three times a week to play for the Springvale Lions.

When he was 12, he represented Australia in Japan, placing fifth overall, beating the competitive Brazilian and Chinese sides.

But despite his success in baseball, Osborne said strongman had always been his calling.

“I’ve always been interested, my dad was a huge fan,” he said.

“And I’ve always been a naturally strong fellow.”

In January, Osborne packed up and left Shepparton for Geelong with his wife, Ashlee, and their German Shepherd, Ryker, where he began training under the tutelage of strongman world champion and three-time Australian strongest man, Tyson Morrissy, at Strong Geelong gym.

To maintain his astonishing strength and size, Osborne said he tried to consume 4500 calories a day — that number ratcheting up to 6000 eight weeks out from a competition.

To put that in perspective, the average adult consumes roughly 2000 calories a day, according to Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

In a typical day, Osborne eats a 500 g steak for breakfast, 350 g of pasta and 200 g of tuna “before smoko''.

For lunch, he usually demolishes spaghetti bolognese with a handful of almonds and fruit, then rice cakes with peanut butter and jam, or a big bowl of coco pops before his workout.

Post work out, Osborne guzzles protein shakes, then eats a “nice hearty dish” such as burritos for dinner.

He said his shopping bill for food alone was easily $250 a week — a punishing blow to his bank account.

“I find eating in the morning easy because of the structure with work, but sometimes I have to force feed dinner,” he said.

“I love eating at 5 am.”

As it stands, Osborne’s best lifts for the four staple strongman events are as follows: 190 kg bench-press, as much as an Australian sea lion, 300 kg deadlift, the weight of two fridges, 250 kg squat, as much as a grizzly bear, and 150 kg overhead press, the weight of two grown men.

Osborne has worked as a concreter since he left high school, something his strength lends itself to nicely.

He enjoys videography and photography in his spare time — things he taught himself to do through watching YouTube videos.

“Hopefully I can take it full-time and start a YouTube channel,” he said.

“I film adventure stuff and various strongmen training in the gym.”

In a sport where money is hard to come by and injuries are common, Osborne said maintaining a good mindset was crucial.

“In strongman, the biggest challenge is getting a name for yourself,” he said.

“The more exposure, the more money you get — and there isn’t a lot of money.

“Having the mentality that you’re good enough is essential.”

Osborne believes strongman is something anyone can take up.

“People think you have to be over six foot and over 200 kg, an aboslute unit, but anyone can do it, it’s more than achievable for anyone,” he said.

“You could be 80 kg and compete in that weight-class.”

Since coronavirus hit, the world of strongman has been focused on a dispute between strongman rivals Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson from Iceland, who played The Mountain in Game of Thrones, and Eddie Hall from Britain.

On May 2, Björnsson will attempt to deadlift 501 kg from his home gym, breaking Hall’s previous 500 kg world record set in 2016 at Europe’s Strongest Man competition — an effort that almost killed him.

Björnsson has been forced to do the lift from home due to the coronavirus, but concerns are being raised over the legitimacy of a lift not made in a competition, where other strongmen can attempt the feat and there are no home-ground advantages.

Critics are worried it could set a precedent in strongman where anyone could set records from home instead of competitions, when in the past, records set in home gyms or at training have been strictly discounted.

Proponents of Björnsson claim he is ready to do it now, and has no other choice.

But Osborne believes any publicity is good publicity for the emerging sport, and encourages everybody to tune in to watch the world record attempt.

He said soon, he wanted to compete against the likes of behemoths such as Björnsson, Hall and his strongman idol Tom Stoltman from England.

“I want to win Victoria’s strongest man, then become Australia’s strongest man, then the Southern Hemisphere’s strongest man, then the world’s strongest in six or seven years,” he said.

But for now, Osborne said he still missed Shepparton, where his family and friends at Wild Life Brewing Co live.

“I miss Shepparton sometimes, my family’s there, so I go back and train and see them during normal times.

“Can’t wait to have a beer at Wild and see the boys.”