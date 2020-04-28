Katandra Kats looking to go at least a few better

Gradual improvement is the number-one aim as Trent Herbert takes the reins as Katandra coach.

The Kats pinched three wins in their first Murray league campaign in 2018 and upped that to four last season, but with a slew of exciting former Goulburn Valley League talents added to the line-up, this could be the year they begin to make their mark.

Headlining the list of ins is former Kat Cameron Calder, who brings 104 senior club games and 66 GVL senior games back to the club, along with the professional attitude the team is crying out for.

“(The team) needs to be run a bit better, and we need to improve the professionalism within the group; a few boys didn’t buy into that last season,” Herbert said.

“But it’s my second year here now, I know who the boys are now and what needs to change for us to play senior football the best we can.

“He (Calder) brings that professionalism from United and will give more structure to us … he’s bringing GVL senior experience to the Murray league.”

Jack Caia also adds class to the side, with Mitchell Black, Rhys Damon and Adam Pummeroy on board after spending last season with United’s under-18s.

While Herbert acknowledged the enormity of the task his side faces, he called on his troops to control the controllables.

“It’s really good at the moment, and we’ll be better than last year so it’s good to be improving,” he said.

“We’re just looking at the little things instead of aiming for something huge, we’re a fair bit off a premiership so we’ll concentrate on the little things.

``Our main goal is finals, but we concentrate on the small things like reaching our KPIs, so we’ll see how things go. If you’re on top of your KPIs, the scoreboard tends to look after itself.”

FAST FACTS

COACH: TRENT HERBERT

MFL PREMIERSHIPS: NONE

2019 FINISH: 13TH (4-14)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: LUKE MINOGUE

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: RYLEIGH SHANNON (24)

GROUND: KATANDRA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: KATS

IN: Mitchell Black, Jack Caia, Cameron Calder, Rhys Damon, Adam Pummeroy (Shepparton United)

OUT: Russell Eden (Shepparton Swans)