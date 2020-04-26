Best Battles edition four | Murray Football League

Best Battles

Another edition of Best Battles is upon us, where McPherson Media Group sports journalists take a walk down memory lane and look at some cracking contests between sides meant to face-off at the weekend.

MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Echuca United v Mulwala

Grand final, 2013 at Tocumwal Recreation Reserve

Echuca United 18.12 (120) d Mulwala 8.10 (58)

This day was 20 years in the making, two decades after Echuca East and Echuca South had merged to form one club, Echuca United had its first premiership.

Coach Scott Beattie led from the front after he was named the AFL Victoria Country medallist as the best player on the field, while current coach Guy Campbell kicked four majors.

‘‘I’m really happy for old-time supporters who have never seen a premiership,’’ Beattie said.

‘‘For me, that was a focus behind the scenes to make sure they could taste some success.

‘‘Just to see everyone like they are, (it’s) unreal.’’

Barooga v Deniliquin

Round 8, 2015 at Hardinge St Oval

Barooga 11.10 (76) d Deniliquin 10.12 (72)

Barooga coach Leigh Ramsdale joked his side was making him go bald at the time, and you could easily understand why.

The Hawks’ win against Deniliquin was their third straight by a single figure margin as veteran forward Tim Hargreaves kicked four goals to lead his side to a narrow win.

‘‘Last year we lost four games by under six points, so the wheel has turned in our favour,’’ Ramsdale said.

‘‘All credit must go to the boys because they are continuing to get the job done in the tight ones and lock those points away, which is important in a competition as close as the Murray league is.”

Rumbalara v Tongala

Round eight, 2019 at Tongala Recreation Reserve

Tongala 10.16 (76) d Rumbalara 10.8 (68)

The Blues and Rumba are two sides who never seem to intercept one another.

When one side is hot, the other seems to be at the other end of the ladder.

But as the Blues made their charge towards an eventual grand final berth, they took on a Rumba side with plenty to prove.

Clayton McCartney was a force to be reckoned with, booting six goals in a best-on-ground performance for his side.

But a star performance from Brayden Nevett to go with three goals from Makenzie Ryan was more than enough for the Blues.

The margin could have been far bigger – Tonny kicking 16 behinds and Rumba eight – but the key points were the ones that ended up next to the Blues’ name on the ladder.

Tungamah v Moama

Round 15, 2018 at Moama Recreation Reserve

Moama 13.10 (88) lt Tungamah 14.11 (95)

There haven’t been many clashes between these two sides since Tungamah’s jump to the MFNL in 2018.

But their first clash was a day for the full-forwards.

Angus Grigg, returning to his home club of Moama for the 2018 season, was named best-on-ground as he slotted seven majors, with Tyler Jones and Rhys Archard also adding five between them in what was a common pattern for the Magpies.

At the other end of the ground though, it was a Tim Cooper bag of five that earned best-on honours, with Drew Haebich also adding three.

The game was a genuine shootout, with 27 goals being kicked, as well as 21 behinds.

But it was the Bears who got the win, claiming victory by seven points.

Numurkah v Nathalia

Semi-final, 2017 at Barooga Recreation Reserve

Numurkah 13.11 (89) d Nathalia 10.3 (63)

There is a singular blemish on Nathalia’s finals record since the beginning of the 2004 Murray Football League season – encompassing 10 premierships and 25 post-season fixtures.

It was struck there by arch-rival Numurkah in 2017, a fortnight before the Purples exacted revenge with yet another grand final triumph.

The Blues attacked the contest like a battering ram, eventually breaking open their opposition to pile on eight goals to one either side of half-time and holding on as the Purples charged in the last stanza.

Mitch Price and Brad Vassal (three goals) starred for the victors, with Brett Vallender snaring three majors for the Purples.

Finley v Cobram

Round two, 2019 at Finley Recreation Reserve

Finley 11.10 (76) lt Cobram 11.11 (77)

After booting six goals to one in the first term of this clash under lights the Tigers looked home and hosed – but Finley was not in the mood to lie down in front of a strong home crowd.

The Cats came hard, but with both teams feeling the pinch of injuries the contest hung in the balance for most of the final term before the visitors lurched to the line in front by the narrowest of margins.

Matt Demaio booted three majors for the Tigers as Cam Robertson, Mat Wilson and Levi Middleton matched the feat for the Cats.

Katandra v Congupna

Round 17, 2019 at Memorial Park

Congupna 14.7 (91) d Katandra 8.12 (60)

Congupna sealed a return to finals for the first time in seven years when it last took on Katandra.

In business-like fashion, The Road worked hard to take a slender first-half advantage and broke the game open in the second, burning the Kats off to take a 31-point win.

And it made an impact once in the post-season, beating Cobram in an elimination final, upsetting Echuca United in a semi before falling to eventual premier Nathalia in the preliminary final.

In round 17, Daniel Schaper and Jak Trewin each kicked three to lift the side with BJ Squire and Lachie Baldwin also impressive.

For the Kats, Trent Herbert had a huge day, best for his side while adding two goals as well.