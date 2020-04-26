Best Battles edition four | Picola District Football League

Best Battles

Another edition of Best Battles is upon us, where McPherson Media Group sports journalists take a walk down memory lane and look at some cracking contests between sides meant to face-off at the weekend.

PICOLA DISTRICT FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Mathoura v Yarroweyah

Round nine, 2016 at Yarroweyah

Yarroweyah 6.6 (42) d Mathoura 5.4 (34)

Yarroweyah’s victory was the highlight of its season, as this would go down as its only win.

First-year Yarroweyah coach Chris Gow said the win was the best he had been involved in.

‘‘It was a really emotional day for the club losing a great clubman prior to the game and it was still pretty raw with some of the players,’’ he said.

Geoff Benson performed strongly with three goals, while Nick Macheda was named best afield.

Jerilderie v Rennie

Round nine, 2019 at Jerilderie

Jerilderie 10.2 (62) lt Rennie 13.9 (87)

Accurate kicking kept the Demons right in this contest, despite the Grasshoppers having almost double the scoring shots.

Chase Strawhorn (four goals) and Khris Willett (three) led the way for Rennie, while Nick Parker booted five majors for the home side.

Jerilderie led at quarter-time – and remained within a goal at the final change – but Rennie was too strong in the last stanza and drew away.

Katamatite v Tocumwal

Round four, 2018 at Katamatite Recreation Reserve

Katamatite 15.14 (104) d Tocumwal 8.8 (56)

Katamatite announced finals intentions early in theseason, smashing Tocumwal by eight goals.

The Tigers entered the game 1-2, but squared the ledger comfortably, with coach Jedd Wright in unstoppable form booting six goals.

They had a 43-point advantage by half-time and were able to cruise through the second half and take a nice win.

The Bloods slipped to 1-3 with the loss, with Dylan Flanagan and Tom Whytcross kicking three goals each.

Katunga v Berrigan

Round 13, 2018 at Berrigan Recreation Reserve

Berrigan 13.9 (87) d Katunga 5.12 (42)

Berrigan began a charge towards final with a professional win against Katunga.

The Saints had no trouble locking in a 45-point win against the Swans, flexing the muscle that would have them be a factor in the post-season.

Coach Lee Schmidt was in excellent touch kicking four goals with Jye Adamson, Harley Middleton and Ben and Tom Irvine among the stars.

Alistair Gillespie kicked two goals for the Swans, with former Richmond and Sydney AFL big Tom Derickx the side's best player.

Picola United v Waaia

Round nine, 2018 at Picola Recreation Reserve

Picola United 11.8 (74) lt Waaia 15.19 (109)

Waaia showed its strength mid-way through the 2018 season, powerfully dismantling the back-to-back reigning north-west division premier in a 35-point win.

The Bombers dominated the game and could have won by far more if it was not for inaccuracy in front of goal, kicking 5.10 in the second quarter alone.

But they would still make a big statement, with Connor Brown, Dylan Cornick and Charlie Burrows combining for 10 goals.

Waaia coach Matt Brown said post-game the goal-kicking woes had been a theme throughout the season.

‘‘It was 1.10 at one point — that’s probably been our Achilles heel this season and we’re working very hard on it at training,’’ he said.

‘‘But at the end of the day we’re generating scoring shots and most of them set shots, which showed we were getting through the Picola press.’’

Strathmerton v Deniliquin Rovers

Round nine, 2019 at Deniliquin

Deniliquin Rovers 6.1 (37) lt Strathmerton 17.14 (116)

Strathmerton won its last 15 games of the season last year to claim the premiership - the fifth match of which was a comfortable win against the Deniliquin Rovers.

The Bulldogs were on from the jump with 10 scoring shots to two in the first quarter, and they did not let up throughout the game, running away for a 79-point win.

Travis Down, Theo Thomas and Connor Hargreaves - who would all be huge factors in Strathmerton's premiership - each kicked three goals for the match, with Matt O'Kane and Lance Oswald both in great touch.

For the Rovers, Rhys McCulloch was a big shining light with four majors.