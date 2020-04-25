Sport

Star player takes on Deniliquin Rams coaching duties

Shepparton News

Five-time club best-and-fairest winner Amelia Seignior will lead the Deniliquin Rams’ A-grade side in the 2020 Murray Netball League season.

Seignior will fill the role as a player-coach, with the 2017 Murray league best-and-fairest winner likely to continue her role as a utility player.

Key players Hayley Hall (retired), Eleisha Hall and Eliza Eastman (each taking a year off), Ella Park (university) and Leah Blake (ankle) will miss the 2020 season.

However, the Rams will be buoyed with the arrival of 2018 Picola District league best-and-fairest winner Rhiannan Maxwell.

The former Blighty player will join the Rams after a year off netball, with other Redeyes players Molly Cochrane and Alana Coates also making the move to the club.

Under-17s graduates Keely and Makhaya Mitsch are also buoyed at having a big year ahead.

COACH: AMELIA SEIGNIOR 2019 FINISH: FOURTH (14-4)

