Barooga working hard to rebuild

By Shepparton News

At the time of writing Barooga was yet to appoint an A-grade netball coach, but that has not stopped the club’s young talents working hard through pre-season.

With only two of last season’s players to line-up in round one, it is fair to say it will be an inexperienced cast of Hawks.

“I guess you could say there’s been a mass exodus, and it’s not to detract from the current side, but the quality we’ve lost is huge and there’s a big void to fill,” committee member Wendy Brooks said.

“But the season hasn’t started yet, and some pain in the short-term will hopefully be a big gain in the future.”

Brooks hoped the players would ignore the scoreboard and concentrate on personal development to hold the side in a strong position in the long run.

“I’m a big advocate for getting your basic skills spot on, because if you do the rest will fall into place. We hope their confidence builds and there’s a bit more self-belief,” she said.

COACH: TBA 2019 FINISH: 11th (5-13)

