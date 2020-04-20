Will the purple patch continue?

As per annual Murray Football Netball League tradition, the season begins seeking an answer to an age-old question – can anyone beat Nathalia?

The Purples made it a historic five consecutive premierships last September – a feat never before accomplished in the MFL – but satisfaction is not a word associated with the league’s power side and it is once again expected to be at the competition’s pointy-end.

But a new contender announced itself late last year in the form of Tongala with a daring run to the grand final from fifth on the ladder.

The Blues have reacquired several former stars including Jack Monigatti and Bailey Waasdorp, and Jordan Souter’s men are beautifully poised to take another step forward and seek a first premiership since 1984.

Numurkah has a new co-head honcho with 2018 Shepparton premiership coach Sean Harrap steering the ship with Jye Warren and there will be no shortage of motivation at the showgrounds, the Blues having fallen short of a grand final appearance by a single point last season.

And Echuca United will also be desperate for the season to kick off, having been unable to replicate scintillating home-and-away form in finals by suffering a straight-sets exit they will be keen to make up for.

League medallist Jackson Gash has a new running mate at Mulwala, with the Lions luring Tungamah co-coach and midfield supremo Bodhi Butts to create the league’s most fearsome on-ball coupling.

And a new contender could easily emerge, just as Congupna did last season with its own sensational run to the preliminary final.

On the netball court, Echuca United enters with the belt after its memorable grand final upset of Moama, but the Eagles will need to find a new linchpin after the eyebrow-raising exit of playing-coach Lisa Drysdale.

The Magpies will again be around the mark after three straight grand finals, as will Rumbalara after falling in the preliminary final, just its second loss of a brilliant campaign in which both defeats came by one goal.

The Deniliquin Rams appear another elite contender, while the competition’s remainder will look to knock last season’s top four off its perch.

MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE PAST 10 PREMIERS:

2019: Nathalia

2018: Nathalia

2017: Nathalia

2016: Nathalia

2015: Nathalia

2014: Rumbalara

2013: Echuca United

2012: Nathalia

2011: Deniliquin Rams

2010: Moama

MURRAY NETBALL LEAGUE PAST 10 PREMIERS:

2019: Echuca United

2018: Moama

2017: Moama

2016: Echuca United

2015: Echuca United

2014: Numurkah

2013: Mulwala

2012: Finley

2011: Mulwala

2010: Numurkah

PAST O’DWYER MEDALLISTS:

2019: Jackson Gash (Mulwala)

2018: Brodie A’Vard (Barooga)

2017: Rhys Archard (Moama)

2016: Ned Morrison (Finley)

2015: Rhys Archard (Moama)

2014: Marcus Smith (Barooga)

2013: Ash Morris (Deniliquin Rams)

2012: Rowan Priest (Echuca United)

2011: Ryan Bongetti (Cobram)

2010: Ryan Bongetti (Cobram)

PAST A-GRADE BEST AND FAIRESTS:

2019: Elenoa Naimalua (Rumbalara)

2018: Tessa Bruni (Cobram)

2017: Amelia Wyatt (Deniliquin)

2016: Jessie Barnes (Rumbalara)

2015: Alicia White (Tongala)

2014: Tamara Skinner (Numurkah)

2013: Leanne Rawson (Numurkah)

2012: Renee Judd (Numurkah)

2011: Rebecca White (Deniliquin)

LADDER PREDICTION - FOOTBALL

1 Nathalia

2 Echuca United

3 Tongala

4 Numurkah

5 Mulwala

6 Finley

7 Congupna

8 Cobram

9 Rumbalara

10 Deniliquin Rams

11 Moama

12 Tungamah

13 Barooga

14 Katandra

LADDER PREDICTION - NETBALL

1 Rumbalara

2 Deniliquin Rams

3 Moama

4 Echuca United

5 Mulwala

6 Nathalia

7 Finley

8 Cobram

9 Tongala

10 Tungamah

11 Congupna

12 Katandra

13 Barooga

14 Numurkah