Will the purple patch continue?By Shepparton News
As per annual Murray Football Netball League tradition, the season begins seeking an answer to an age-old question – can anyone beat Nathalia?
The Purples made it a historic five consecutive premierships last September – a feat never before accomplished in the MFL – but satisfaction is not a word associated with the league’s power side and it is once again expected to be at the competition’s pointy-end.
But a new contender announced itself late last year in the form of Tongala with a daring run to the grand final from fifth on the ladder.
The Blues have reacquired several former stars including Jack Monigatti and Bailey Waasdorp, and Jordan Souter’s men are beautifully poised to take another step forward and seek a first premiership since 1984.
Numurkah has a new co-head honcho with 2018 Shepparton premiership coach Sean Harrap steering the ship with Jye Warren and there will be no shortage of motivation at the showgrounds, the Blues having fallen short of a grand final appearance by a single point last season.
And Echuca United will also be desperate for the season to kick off, having been unable to replicate scintillating home-and-away form in finals by suffering a straight-sets exit they will be keen to make up for.
League medallist Jackson Gash has a new running mate at Mulwala, with the Lions luring Tungamah co-coach and midfield supremo Bodhi Butts to create the league’s most fearsome on-ball coupling.
And a new contender could easily emerge, just as Congupna did last season with its own sensational run to the preliminary final.
On the netball court, Echuca United enters with the belt after its memorable grand final upset of Moama, but the Eagles will need to find a new linchpin after the eyebrow-raising exit of playing-coach Lisa Drysdale.
The Magpies will again be around the mark after three straight grand finals, as will Rumbalara after falling in the preliminary final, just its second loss of a brilliant campaign in which both defeats came by one goal.
The Deniliquin Rams appear another elite contender, while the competition’s remainder will look to knock last season’s top four off its perch.
MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE PAST 10 PREMIERS:
2019: Nathalia
2018: Nathalia
2017: Nathalia
2016: Nathalia
2015: Nathalia
2014: Rumbalara
2013: Echuca United
2012: Nathalia
2011: Deniliquin Rams
2010: Moama
MURRAY NETBALL LEAGUE PAST 10 PREMIERS:
2019: Echuca United
2018: Moama
2017: Moama
2016: Echuca United
2015: Echuca United
2014: Numurkah
2013: Mulwala
2012: Finley
2011: Mulwala
2010: Numurkah
PAST O’DWYER MEDALLISTS:
2019: Jackson Gash (Mulwala)
2018: Brodie A’Vard (Barooga)
2017: Rhys Archard (Moama)
2016: Ned Morrison (Finley)
2015: Rhys Archard (Moama)
2014: Marcus Smith (Barooga)
2013: Ash Morris (Deniliquin Rams)
2012: Rowan Priest (Echuca United)
2011: Ryan Bongetti (Cobram)
2010: Ryan Bongetti (Cobram)
PAST A-GRADE BEST AND FAIRESTS:
2019: Elenoa Naimalua (Rumbalara)
2018: Tessa Bruni (Cobram)
2017: Amelia Wyatt (Deniliquin)
2016: Jessie Barnes (Rumbalara)
2015: Alicia White (Tongala)
2014: Tamara Skinner (Numurkah)
2013: Leanne Rawson (Numurkah)
2012: Renee Judd (Numurkah)
2011: Rebecca White (Deniliquin)
LADDER PREDICTION - FOOTBALL
1 Nathalia
2 Echuca United
3 Tongala
4 Numurkah
5 Mulwala
6 Finley
7 Congupna
8 Cobram
9 Rumbalara
10 Deniliquin Rams
11 Moama
12 Tungamah
13 Barooga
14 Katandra
LADDER PREDICTION - NETBALL
1 Rumbalara
2 Deniliquin Rams
3 Moama
4 Echuca United
5 Mulwala
6 Nathalia
7 Finley
8 Cobram
9 Tongala
10 Tungamah
11 Congupna
12 Katandra
13 Barooga
14 Numurkah