Greyhounds | Master Cornhill

Harcourt owner-trainer Scott Gibson, 48, is a Johnny-come-lately to greyhound racing. But the waste disposal worker is certainly making up for lost time.

A few years ago, Gibson decided to create his own mini-breeding dynasty and purchased then four-year-old Ester Bale from Adelaide for $800.

Ester Bale has left a sentimental legacy, as Gibson now trains two of her progenies – Cornhill Rebel (Race 6 Box 4 - 7.09pm) and Cornhill Tiger (Race 8 Box 6 - 7.56pm) – who line up at Shepparton on Saturday night.

And, ironically, the litter brothers share the same birthday as Gibson, being born on the 3rd of July.

As for Cornhill Rebel’s chances, Gibson was hopeful.

"It’s not an easy race, it’s a tough draw," he said.

"Normally I would run him over 500 metres, but I’ve dropped him back in distance. He was unlucky last week and should be strong to the line.”

Gibson is more confident on Cornhill Tiger’s prospects.

"He’s got his confidence back and if he gets a clear run, he’s a winning chance," he said.

"He’ll track wide and I’m hoping he gets a bit of galloping room.”

Expert form analyst The Watchdog has assessed Cornhill Rebel and Cornhill Tiger at $9.00 and $10.00 respectively.

Gibson says commencing work at 5am, driving a waste disposal truck, makes it difficult to juggle his greyhound racing passion with plenty of help from his wife Megan and daughter Darcy, 10.

- Peter Quilty