Out to prove a point

The Saints are marching to the tune of a new-look coaching panel for the upcoming season.

And it has supporters eager in anticipation for what lies ahead.

A familiar face at Berrigan has settled back into the role after three year’s off coaching, with Ty Russell back at the helm.

Russell was at the helm when Berrigan reached the preliminary final of the north-west league in 2016 and is eager to help steer the Saints deep into finals territory.

However, Russell won’t be alone this season.

The Saints have acquired last year’s runner-up in Yarrawonga’s best-and-fairest Tim McAuley as co-coach and elevated Tom Beams as assistant coach.

McAuley – the 2018 league medallist in the Sunraysia Football League – will be the motor of Berrigan’s midfield engine and Russell revealed his acquisition has brought a lot of positive energy to the club.

“Tim is a really talented footballer and a terrific fella,” Russell said.

“He gives 100 per cent at training and he has fitted in really well here.

“The entire club and supporters are just excited to have someone of his calibre around the club.”

Berrigan have lost last year’s leading goal-kicker Ted Walliss but have welcomed back former junior and talented defender Zeke Carruthers who joins from Finley.

And the Saints will look to youngsters Fraser Haintz and Angus Coldwell to continue their growth at senior level.

“I have been really surprised with the talent and skills of some of these younger guys,” Russell said.

“I just know that they are going to be a great bunch to coach.

“When I got offered the role I didn’t think twice, I can’t wait to get stuck into the season.”

Fast facts

COACH: TY RUSSELL & TIM MCAULEY

2019 FINISH: FIFTH (13-5)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: HARLEY MIDDLETON

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: TED WALLISS (55)

GROUND: BERRIGAN RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: SAINTS

IN: Tim McAuley (Yarrawonga), Zeke Carruthers (Finley)

OUT: Mark McQualter (Yarrawonga) Ted Walliss (Geelong West Giants) Matt Heazlewood (Geelong West Giants)