Backing up after loss in big dance

By Shepparton News

It has been a busy summer for Picola United’s netball side according to coach Emma Greaves.

Last year’s grand finalists have been hard at work with the usual pre-season antics such as, player recruitment and player grading, as they look to be another force in 2020.

“It’s been a pretty busy pre-season,” Greaves said.

“We are looking like we will have a number of returning players which is exciting.

“But we have also lost a couple of players to university which is unfortunate but hopefully we can fill those spots.”

Two regulars from last year’s line-up, Alannah Fry Smith and Georgia Walton, have both departed because of university commitments.

Greaves highlighted that last year’s grand final loss had not been mentioned over summer and even though the premiership decider is a goal, the mentor is looking to tick off other boxes.

“We definitely want to set our sights on the grand final again,” she said.

“But we also hope to be really consistent and to give our youngsters a bit of experience.

“Cody Power is one of those talented youngsters and we are looking forward to seeing her get some experience at senior level.”

COACH: EMMA GREAVES 2019 FINISH: RUNNER-UP (13-1-4)

