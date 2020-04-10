Sport

Which team has the edge in the GVNL?

By Tyler Maher

It looks as if you can again throw a blanket over the top sides in the Goulburn Valley League netball ranks, with little separating those in the premiership window once more.

Seymour will defend its hard-earned crown with plenty of might, but the likes of Shepparton United, Echuca and Mooroopna are coming fast for the title.

The Murray Bombers have been clear in that intent, with new coach Steph Vick stating further along in this magazine that “we are going for a premiership”, while the Demons will again be one of the toughest sides to match up on across the court.

Maddie Wong is back for the Cats and will relish resuming her role next to defensive pillar Ash Lancaster, giving the side a clear edge heading into the season.

Shepparton and the Shepparton Swans will expect to play finals as well, but will have to fight off strong challenges from an improved squad out of Benalla and a healthy one in Kyabram.

Euroa could be a massive mover this season after recruiting Ovens and Murray Netball League experience, while Rochester, Mansfield and Tatura will again rely heavily on youth to carry the torch this campaign.

LADDER PREDICTIONS:

1 Shepparton United

2 Seymour

3 Echuca

4 Shepparton Swans

5 Mooroopna

6 Shepparton

7 Kyabram

8 Benalla

9 Euroa

10 Rochester

11 Mansfield

12 Tatura

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE PAST PREMIERS:

2019: Seymour

2018: Echuca

2017: Kyabram

2016: Kyabram

2015: Seymour

2014: Shepparton United

2013: Shepparton Swans

2012: Kyabram

2011: Kyabram

2010: Shepparton United

WELLMAN FAMILY MEDALLISTS:

2019: Jessie Barnes (Shepparton United)

2018: Emma Ryan (Tatura)

2017: Steph Vick (Kyabram)

2016: Steph Vick (Kyabram)

2015: Elle McDonald (Seymour)

2014: Jacinta Todd (Shepparton)

2013: Jade Heinrich (Mansfield)

2012: Ash Mangan (Kyabram)

2011: Kathryn Hard (Seymour)

2010: Ash Mangan (Kyabram)

