McLean expected to make his mark at Shepp United

Shepparton United is primed to challenge for a place in Goulburn Valley League finals action this season.

The Demons have welcomed a host of top-line inclusions to Deakin Reserve under new coach Rob Osborne — with 157-game AFL veteran Brock McLean the headline-grabber — and will look to play an exciting new brand of football.

“We’re very pleased with the players that we’ve picked up,” Osborne said.

“It’s created a lot of excitement among the playing group especially – it’s a positive sign that we can bring these types of blokes in.

“Pre-season has been very good to date. Obviously, I’ve got different ideas about style and structure, so we’ve worked on that a lot.

“With the players we’ve recruited I think we have more of an option to play a free-flowing and attacking style of football.

“Hopefully it will be a lot more enjoyable not just as a playing group but for the supporters as well.

“It’s important for them to come down and watch a high brand of competitive footy.

“We want the football club being a place people want to be. If you’re enjoying yourself people want to be there and come there, and obviously any success we can have will help that too.”

Osborne is new to the non-playing coach caper and is enjoying the change of scenery.

“Coaching from the sidelines is totally different to what I’m used to; my last few roles have been as a playing coach,” he said.

“To be able to step back and guide them and not have to worry about myself has been great.

“It definitely does change the outlook. When you’re part of a playing group you don’t see much of what happens at all.

“Now I can pick up things and pull players aside if I need to, I’m really enjoying the different outlook.”

And what Osborne is picking up is that McLean is going to make his mark on the GVL in a show-stopping way.

“Brock’s in elite condition at the moment, he’s hitting all of his running times and they’re of an elite standard, he’s in extremely good shape,” Osborne said.

“He’s looking forward to testing himself in GV footy. He’s also a huge inclusion for our leadership in the group and out on the field; everyone will learn from him.”

Among the other inclusions to the side are Nagambie’s Blake and Nathan Fothergill, as well as Waaia’s Mitch Cleeland.

The likes of Michael Barlow (Werribee), Angus Hicks, Kyle Clarke (Richmond), Zane Barzen, Jesse Cucinotta (Box Hill) and Cam Wild (Northern Blues) have also committed to turning out for the Demons when VFL duties allow.

“The Fothergills are going to be stars for us, and guys like a young and exciting tall in Mitch Cleeland or a Mitch Roche – who played 16 senior games as a bottom-age thirds player last year – are creating a lot of excitement and will have a huge influence on how our season pans out,” Osborne said.

There have been a handful of departures from the senior side – including Tim Looby, Ben Bingham and Matt Di Bella – but Osborne has confidence in the squad at his disposal.

“It’s always sad to see players go who have been here so long, but it’s hard to keep players when a side has been down for a while,” he said.

“They hear the same story every year about recruiting and improving and eventually move on.

“But I think we’ve shown with the recruiting and committee we’ve put in place that we’re on the right track.”

FAST FACTS

JOINED LEAGUE: 1950

NICKNAME: DEMONS

GROUND: DEAKIN RESERVE

COACH: ROB OSBORNE

PRESIDENT: MATT CHILCOTT

PREMIERSHIPS: 1954, 1955, 1956, 1962, 1967, 1974, 1980, 1987, 1988, 1989, 2010, 2011

MORRISON MEDALLISTS: J. WILLIAMS (1984), P. FOOTT (1992)

2019 FINISH: 10TH (5-13)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: SHANE NEAVES

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKERS: JACK NORMAN AND TIM LOOBY (20)

In: Brock McLean (Doncaster East), Cam Wild (Shepparton), Blake Fothergill, Nathan Fothergill (Nagambie), Mitch Cleeland (Waaia)

Out: Tim Looby (Strathmerton), Ben Bingham, Matt Di Bella (Nathalia), Beau Caia (Tallygaroopna), Cam Calder, Jack Caia, Fraser Hicks (Katandra)

GAME CHANGER: Brock McLean

The veteran of 157 AFL games with Melbourne and Carlton is by all reports in supreme condition heading into his first Goulburn Valley League foray.

Not only will McLean provide plenty of firepower on the field for the Demons, he will add outstanding experience to a young group and impart plenty of wisdom on those around him.

FINISHING RANGE: SIXTH TO NINTH

Shepparton United can certainly make finals this season, but even if it does not it will be competitive across the year.

Bringing in star power like Brock McLean – as well as a host of exciting young talents ready to post breakout GVL seasons – is a recipe for success