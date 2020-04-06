Bears left in the wilderness

Shepparton is hoping the return of a club legend as coach can stop it sliding out of the Goulburn Valley League’s elite category.

A string of outs, including the exits of 2018 premiership players Joel Brett, Liam Duguid, Ash Holland, Matt Ryan and David Stretton, plus talented youngsters like Cam Wild and Hugo Ingham, mean the Bears are scrambling to avoid starting from scratch.

With Lachie Ash also departing the club to Greater Western Sydney, now 11 members of the premiership side are gone – in essence, this is not the same side that upset Kyabram in the famous 2018 flag.

“We have lost a few players, but that just gives opportunities to others, doesn’t it?” new co-coach Ramadan Yze said.

“There’s players stepping out of the thirds, but also guys that might go up and down between seniors and reserves. We’re looking at bringing in a couple of other players too, but we can’t say too much about that at this stage.”

At the time of writing, the Bears were unable to confirm any additions to the side outside of Footscray VFL-listed Nathan Drummond, who brings five AFL games and bulk VFL experience to the side should he be available to play GVL football.

A notable inclusion is that of co-coach Sam Ahmet, with the premiership Bear bringing a lengthy resume back to his home club that includes coaching at Rumbalara, Katandra and Shepparton East, where he won three premierships as a player.

Yze also brings nearly 200 GVL games of experience and four years coaching Katandra to the role.

“(Ahmet) loves being back, it’s his home, he’s played nearly 200 games there,” Yze said.

“But I think the club in general is really enjoying having him back, he’s got a wealth of knowledge from all his coaching, and he’s passing all he can on.”

And nurturing the next generation will be vital as the Bears look to regenerate on the fly – although their youngsters showed themselves to be top-notch last season.

Orien Kerr impressed to the point he earned a North Melbourne VFL contract despite no NAB League football, while Jayden Gagliardi and Matt and Andy Pellegrino also caught the eye.

“It’s all of those guys, and then you throw in guys like Jordan Cox and Sam Drummond,” Yze said.

“But even the older blokes, your Mitch Bretts and Rowan Hiscock, they haven’t missed a beat, Nick Allan has been down and the leadership guys like him are giving is unreal. It’s a pretty good mix so far.”

While the group will be young, the Bears retain some of the competition’s top talents; Anthony Andronaco established himself as a GVL elite with a 45-goal best-and-fairest-winning 2019, Mitch Brett remains a star defender, and Nick Allan brings legendary experience.

Yze called on the established players to set the tone as the group looks to play finals for a fifth straight year.

“We just need them to lead by example, do the right things and create good habits,” he said.

“That can just be as simple as in a kicking drill, doing it properly and showing the others there is something to get out of it.

“We’d be silly not to say we want to play finals, there’s no point being in the game if you’re not aiming for that.”

FAST FACTS

JOINED LEAGUE: 1894

NICKNAME: BEARS

GROUND: DEAKIN RESERVE

COACH: SAM AHMET AND RAMADAN YZE

PRESIDENT: WILL PHILLIPS

PREMIERSHIPS: 1899, 1903, 1906, 1908, 1909, 1911, 1912, 1913, 1920, 1925, 1929, 1934, 1952, 1957, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1973, 1978, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2018

MORRISON MEDALLISTS: E. JAMES (1935-37), J. DALGLEISH (1960), D. CODE (1980-81), G. REESE (1982 JOINT), S. ASH (2000, 2003 JOINT), M. BYERS (2005), N. ROKAHR (2018 JOINT)

2019 FINISH: THIRD (13-8)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: ANTHONY ANDRONACO

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: ANTHONY ANDRONACO (45)

IN: Nathan Drummond (Old Melburnians)

OUT: Tyler Bell (Glenroy), Joel Brett, Liam Duguid (Golden Square), Ash Holland (Waaia), Hugo Ingham (Congupna), Matt Ryan (Strathmerton), David Stretton (Ocean Grove), Tom Thorsen (Barooga), Cam Wild (Shepparton United)

GAME CHANGER: Anthony Andronaco

He hasn’t reached his footballing prime yet, but Andronaco already boasts a glowing footballing resume – 95 goals in 79 senior games, premiership-winning goals and a best and fairest.

Among the league’s handful of most dangerous forwards, but also has the ability to swing into the midfield and impact contests.

FINISHING RANGE: 6-9

It is impossible to note the Bears’ long list of outs and not expect they will fall off the pace somewhat – more than half the premiership team has gone, but even emerging talents like Cam Wild and Tom Thorsen have left.

If the young group is ready, then the Bears will be ready to go again, but that appears a big ask at this stage.