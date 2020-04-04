Depth looks to be best asset for Rochester Tigers

Rochester was slow out of the blocks last season in the Goulburn Valley League, losing its first four matches of the campaign.

That the Tigers still managed to make finals – and win one – shows the supreme resilience of the boys from Moon Oval.

Couple that with a strong contingent of top-line talent reeled in over summer – spearheaded by new coach Steven Stroobants – and sprinkle with some young bodies primed for a breakout year and you have the makings of a premiership list.

“I enjoyed my two years down in Melbourne and learnt a lot from some great coaches,” Stroobants said.

“Hopefully I can try and implement some of that this year, and the boys seem to be enjoying it so far.

“I think the chasing pack can close the gap on Ky (Kyabram), from what you hear at this time of year anyway.

“Everyone wants to be like Ky I guess, and over the last two or three or four years everyone has picked up a few things.”

Stroobants takes over at the Rochester helm from the departing James Flaherty – who will leave as much of a hole in defence as he will in the leadership of the club – and as well as also attracting hard-nut Dillon Williams back to the Tigers has added fresh star power in Jordan and Lachie Harper.

VFL gun Chris Jansen will call Moon Oval his second home as well when not required with Port Melbourne.

“We’re really looking forward to it, we’ve got an exciting group and it’s looking really positive,” Stroobants said.

“Chris Jansen is with Port Melbourne so we probably won’t see him very much. He was captain when I was at North Melbourne. He lives with Jordy and Lachie and hopefully we can get him up a bit.

“We had an intraclub and about six under-18 players really put their hand up and played some important roles, which is promising.

“The likes of Wil Hamilton, Blake Evans, Andy Henderson and these sort of guys have had really big pre-seasons this year and if we’re going to push up from fourth and have a real crack at it these are the sorts of boys who are going to be important.”

Rhys Free, James McPhee and Brodie Montague are among the other exits for the Tigers, but with Doug Wren the only slight injury concern throughout the latter stages of the pre-season it may be the club’s depth which is its greatest asset this year.

“We’ve probably got 30 to 32 guys who are pretty comfortable senior GV footballers,” Stroobants said.

“Obviously after your first choice 21 or 22 you need that next level of depth to really keep the pressure on.

“Doug is still a bit sore on his leg but otherwise everyone’s feeling great, we’ve had a really good pre-season and we can’t wait to get into it.”

FAST FACTS

JOINED LEAGUE: 1913 to 1914, 1973 TO PRESENT

NICKNAME: TIGERS

GROUND: MOON OVAL

COACH: STEVEN STROOBANTS

PRESIDENT: JEFF BRIGHT

PREMIERSHIPS: 1914, 1992, 1999, 2008

MORRISON MEDALLISTS: M. KEENAN (1988), P. MORGAN (1994), G. CAMPBELL (2011), A. WATSON (2015)

2019 FINISH: FOURTH (11-9)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: NATHAN MARRONE

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: LIAM BARTELS (38)

IN: Chris Jansen (Port Melbourne), Jordan Harper (Canberra), Lachie Harper (Collegians), Dillon Williams (Eaglehawk)

OUT: James Flaherty (Kangaroo Flat), Rhys Free (Cohuna Kangas), James McPhee, Harrison McPhee (Lockington-Bamawm), Brodie Montague (Sandhurst), Leigh Millard (Murrabit)

GAME CHANGER: Steven Stroobants

Not only will Stroobants bring a fresh voice at the helm of Rochester this season, he will also boost the side’s attacking prowess as soon as he sets foot on Moon Oval.

Played one game for eight majors last campaign but had 247 goals in the four years prior.

The best small defenders struggle to bring the ball to ground against him and the best tall backs cannot keep up.

FINISHING RANGE: SECOND TO FIFTH

Rochester should be a strong finals contender with the list new coach Steven Stroobants has put together, which included topping up with A-grade talent and nurturing rising stars.

The loss of defensive general James Flaherty will hurt but watch for the Tigers to be more attacking this campaign with Stroobants back as the focal point up forward