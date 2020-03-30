Euroa Magpies banking on new talent

Another strong summer period on and off the track has Scott Rowan’s men ready for another assault on the competition this season.

If clubs were awarded grading for their recruiting, then the Magpies would be delivered an A+ for the talent they have brought in.

Ranging from VFL mainstays to country football stars, Euroa has bolstered its playing list with plenty of gun talent.

Headlining Euroa’s extensive list of off-season recruits is Collingwood VFL captain Jack Hellier, NEAFL talent Tristan Davies and VFL and WAFL footballer Ben Giobbi.

Hellier, who has captained Collingwood for the past seven seasons, has nominated Euroa as his home club for 2020.

Although the tough midfielder isn’t expected to feature in many GVL games, he is still a valuable asset for the Magpies.

And Davies has accepted a contract with his former VFL club Williamstown, but is expected to bring his high-flying marks and goals to the competition when available.

Giobbi, who played two games for Port Melbourne last year, will complement the Magpies’ midfield that consists of last year’s best-and-fairest winner JD Hayes.

“Having Jack, Tristan and Ben on board is a great get for the club, we are really excited to have them on board,” Rowan said.

“Jack recently re-signed with Collingwood, so when he’s not playing there, he’ll be aligned to us, which is fantastic.

“Tristan is aligned to Williamstown, so he is in the same boat as Jack, but we are really pleased to have players of their talents around the club.”

Joining those three exciting prospects is forward option Erish Uthayakumar and running midfielder Riley Aldous, while former player Adrian Karatzas returns to beef up the defence.

Uthayakumar will feature in a forward line that consists of leading goal-kicker Jett Trotter and young gun Tom Panuccio.

“We wanted to add a bit of firepower up front and bolster our defence and we feel we have been able to do that,” Rowan said.

“It’s great to have Adrian back and Dan (Garside) for this year, they’ll slot straight into our backline.

“We feel we lost a little bit of our depth with a couple of players leaving.

“But the club’s really happy with the boys we have brought in and we feel we are in a much better spot heading into this season compared to last year.”

However, Rowan did point out that an extensive list of recruits would not take the Magpies back to finals football for the first time since 2017.

The second-year coach was pleased with how his players had performed across the summer period and highlighted the efforts of Giobbi and Trotter who “trained the house down” in pre-season.

“The boys have had a pretty tough pre-season, but they’ve all got through really well and are starting to see the results on the track,” he said.

“Jett and Ben have both had a big pre-season and Riley has been super impressive.

“We are all really keen to get stuck into round one, hopefully we can get off to a good start and get some early wins.”

Fast facts

JOINED LEAGUE: 1971

NICKNAME: MAGPIES

GROUND: MEMORIAL OVAL

COACH: SCOTT ROWAN

PRESIDENT: SCOTT WATSON

PREMIERSHIPS: 1971, 1990

MORRISON MEDALLISTS: ADAM BAKER (1998)

2019 FINISH: NINTH (6-12)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: JD HAYES

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: JETT TROTTER (38)

IN: Ben Giobbi (Rowville), Jack Hellier (Collingwood), Erish Uthayakumar (Albury), Tristan Davies (Sydney University), Riley Aldous (Yea), Daniel Garside (St Bedes-Mentone), Liam Riley (Knox), Lachlan Cooke (La Trobe University AFC), Adrian Karatzas, John Baring (Old Melburnians), Daniel Yogarajah

OUT: James Ivill, Brad Gleeson, Klay Giovannini (Murchison), Ash Hobbs (Katamatite), Jake Penman (Port Melbourne Colts)

GAME CHANGER: BEN GIOBBI

Euroa has welcomed a supreme talent in Ben Giobbi. The midfield jet brings with him a wealth of experience at a high level, having played VFL level for Port Melbourne and Casey Demons and even a season in the WAFL for the Perth Demons.

Like many great onballers, Giobbi can find his own football and hit the scoreboard.

His presence in the midfield will take the pressure of Euroa’s other key onballers as well.

FINISHING RANGE: 4TH – 8TH

The Magpies looked to have recruited strongly over summer, which sets them up for a tilt to play finals football in 2020.

If they can get plenty of game time out of VFL players Hellier and Davies, then they could push for a top-four spot.

But, going off their ninth-place finish last season, it could be too much for the Magpies to challenge for the flag in such a short turnaround.