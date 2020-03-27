Payney’s Punt | Bendigo Golden Mile preview

Welcome back to another edition of Payney's Punt.

It's Saturday, the sun is shining, the air is crisp and racing is on.

Bendigo is set for a bumper day of action, with nine races on today's card.

The listed Golden Mile is the feature race today, with the track set to be rated a Good 4 and the rail in the true position.

Before we get stuck into things, we hope everyone is staying safe during these difficult times.

Make sure that if you are in hardship, that you reach out and contact those close to you.

Hopefully the racing can stay on for as long as possible and we can enjoy the wins and losses together.

Remember, if you are having a dabble today, always gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 12.15 pm - BM84 (2400 m)

It looks a very straightforward selection in the first. The Maher and Eustace-trained gelding Grand Promenade (2) is gunning for five straight victories and is finding all the money in the opener. Claimed an impressive win at Caulfield at this distance as favourite, holding on to win by less than a length. Has an extra kilogram to carry but is the one they have to beat in the first. If you are looking for some value, Budd Fox (11) comes in with a win at its last start at Sandown at 3000 m. Has found placings in past four runs and should get a run with the inside barrier.

Top tip: Grand Promenade

Race 2. 12.50 pm - BM78 (1300 m)

A steep drop in distance for the second, and it's going to be interesting to see which runner will look to lead. A packed field is headlined by Write Your Name (6) which is looking for back-to-back wins. The four-year-old gelding will be prominent up the front and has experience at this track and distance with two placings from two attempts. The Lindsay Park-trained Sikorsky (10) returns to the races today from a lengthy 73-week spell. Is a Group 3 placegetter and demands respect from barrier one. Bit of value in Villa Sarchi (12) who is having its fourth jump since resuming. Takes time getting going and looks ready to be in the placings here.

Top tip: Villa Sarchi (place)

Race 3. 1.30 pm - BM84 (1100 m)

Bit of a wide open race, but there is one runner who Payney's Punt has had blackbooked since its string of four opening wins as a three-year-old. Terbium (3) returns to the races today from a 23-week spell and gets back to a distance over which the gelding has won before. Loves good footing underneath and placed in a recent trial too. Plenty of value in this race with Coruscate (2), Grandview Avenue (14) and Redcore (6) all looking like they can give it a shake. Must give a shout-out to my good friend Jamin, whose dad's horse Favonski (10) is having a gallop around.

Top tip: Terbium

Race 4. 2.10 pm - VOBIS Gold Rush (1000 m)

Race four looks set to be a cracker over the 1000 m, with some talented youngsters in this two-year-old handicap. No runner has been crunched yet, but after selecting River Night (6) as our top tip at Caulfield a fortnight ago, we have opted for the filly again. Finally broke through for her maiden against some of her opponents today and looks set to run another great race with Damian Lane sticking in the saddle again. Masseuse (7) ran second to River Night at Caulfield and is well placed to break through for her maiden. And Lindsay Park runner Bella Nipotina (5) finished runner-up two runs back and raced at Group 2 level at Randwick a month ago, finishing fourth.

Top tip: River Night

Race 5. 2.50 pm - Super VOBIS (2200 m)

Back out over the mile in the fifth and Group 2 winner Adelaide Ace (1) comes in as the top-weight runner and odds-favourite. Just missed out on securing back-to-back Group 2 wins in the Alister Clark Stakes at Moonee Valley. Only query is two extra kilograms and another 200 m here. Liked the look of Diasonic (6) who finished third behind Adelaide Ace in the Alister Clark. Only has 56 kg, and with back-to-back placings can be in the finish again. Don't Doubt Dory (2) looks a strong stayer and claimed the Stony Creek Cup last start over 2100 m. Must respect and include in any exotics.

Top tip: Diasonic

Race 6. 3.30 pm - Gold Bracelet (1400 m)

Expect a fast tempo in race six, with pace to come on the outside. Mirette (3) finished midfield in the Echuca Cup at last start off a spell and has done most of her damage in second-up races. Loves the good ground, and when second-up has won twice and finished runner-up. Needs to overcome a very wide barrier which has us looking elsewhere. Landed on Vanuatu (13) in race six, purely having seen her rapid finish in the Tesio Stakes at Moonee Valley last spring. Resumes from 17-week spell and has won first-up before, should relish the straight at Bendigo. Fabric (2) has been racing consistently and drops back from Group 3 level.

Top tip: Vanuatu

Race 7. 4.10 pm - Bendigo Guineas (1400 m)

It is another stacked field for the Bendigo Guineas, and it's Spend (3) that is leading the market. The Wayne and Hawkes-trained colt ran poorly in the Group 1 George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill last weekend. Settled on the horse that he beat two races back at Flemington, with Riddle Me That (7). Won first-up in this preparation and finished runner-up to Spend over this distance after a tough run. If he can find a clear run from barrier 11, he should chase hard. An outside hope is Rich Hips (14), who has Linda Meech on board, should settle just behind Spend. Faded last start on a soft track but expect a bright showing.

Top tip: Riddle Me That

Race 8. 4.50 pm - Golden Mile (1600 m)

A couple of favourites running in the feature race, with Lindsay Park's So Si Bo (4) always thereabouts in all of his races. Always wants a keenly-run race so he can explode from behind the pack, and you can never fault his efforts. Finished two lengths behind Regal Power in the All-Star Mile. Seymour Cup winner Admiral's Joker (6) has been super consistent but he couldn't get the job done when favourite last start. Expect a big improvement. But Princess Jenni (15) is ready to get the job done. Finished two lengths back in the Sunline Stakes at the Valley and is third-up here, and has won third-up before. Will be crashing the party late alongside the Joker.

Top tip: Princess Jenni

Race 9. 5.25 pm - BM90 (1400 m)

In the last, Big Night Out (12) has been backed into shot odds and is the one punters like the most. Hard to disagree with them, given the strong form by the four-year-old gelding. Just missed out last start at Flemington in good time, running second, with one horse winning from that race. All the top-rated runners have too high of a weight for our liking and we have backed Jumbo Ozaki (14) in the last. Damian Lane in the saddle and coming off five-straight placings, with a win at Flemington in his last outing. If he can jump cleanly and sit on the pace, expect the gelding to be fighting it out.

Top tip: Jumbo Ozaki

