GMLTA | Nathalia wins GM3 East

A week on from the narrowest of semi-final losses to Tatura, Nathalia flipped the script during Saturday's Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association GM3 East grand final.

The Purples had fallen to the Chargers by a single game seven days earlier, but they were far too powerful at Tatura Lawn Tennis Club, winning 90-67 with nine of the 13 sets going their way.

Nathalia had a series of impressive performers, among them John Nihill who won his three doubles sets 8-4, 8-2 and 8-7 for a strong trifecta.

David Scadden also tripled up with a singles and two doubles wins, as did Loretta Richardson with three doubles wins.

Nathalia player Nick Bakogianis said it had been a huge day for his side.

“It was a good win, we've had our battles with Tatura all season and we expected it to be pretty close,” he said.

“We got a good start and that gave us the confidence to keep going and put the pressure on. There were no real one-sided sets, all of them were hard-fought, but we just managed to win a few more.”

With a deep squad getting the job done, Bakogianis suggested that was what had made the team click.

“It's been a very good season with a good bunch of people,” he said.

“We've had six regular players we've been able to rotate through the side, and on Saturday we were able to play five men and five women, giving as many players as possible a go. It's been a very enjoyable season and some really good tennis has been played.”

And with much of the team having played together for nearly 30 years, Bakogianis knew how much the premiership meant to the club.

“Saturday night at the club rooms we were looking at our old premiership flags, and the last one we were involved in would have been 15 years ago,” he said.

“It's quite special to win one after a fair break like that. Most of us are getting on a bit now, so you don't even know how many more you're going to be a part of.”