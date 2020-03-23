Sport

GMLTA | Nathalia wins GM3 East

By Alex Mitchell

Ross the boss: Tatura's Ross Russo gets himself ready.

1 of 6

Wil-son to win: Tatura's Brad Wilson stays alert at the net.

2 of 6

Liversidge-ing on the edge: Tatura's Jacob Liversidge chase a ball down.

3 of 6

Gun: Nathalia's David Scadden enjoys another ripping shot.

4 of 6

Smash: Tatura's Tony Gagliardi gets high and goes bang.

5 of 6

Precise: Nathalia's John Nihill fires down a serve.

6 of 6

A week on from the narrowest of semi-final losses to Tatura, Nathalia flipped the script during Saturday's Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association GM3 East grand final.

The Purples had fallen to the Chargers by a single game seven days earlier, but they were far too powerful at Tatura Lawn Tennis Club, winning 90-67 with nine of the 13 sets going their way.

Nathalia had a series of impressive performers, among them John Nihill who won his three doubles sets 8-4, 8-2 and 8-7 for a strong trifecta.

David Scadden also tripled up with a singles and two doubles wins, as did Loretta Richardson with three doubles wins.

Nathalia player Nick Bakogianis said it had been a huge day for his side.

“It was a good win, we've had our battles with Tatura all season and we expected it to be pretty close,” he said.

“We got a good start and that gave us the confidence to keep going and put the pressure on. There were no real one-sided sets, all of them were hard-fought, but we just managed to win a few more.”

With a deep squad getting the job done, Bakogianis suggested that was what had made the team click.

“It's been a very good season with a good bunch of people,” he said.

“We've had six regular players we've been able to rotate through the side, and on Saturday we were able to play five men and five women, giving as many players as possible a go. It's been a very enjoyable season and some really good tennis has been played.”

And with much of the team having played together for nearly 30 years, Bakogianis knew how much the premiership meant to the club.

“Saturday night at the club rooms we were looking at our old premiership flags, and the last one we were involved in would have been 15 years ago,” he said.

“It's quite special to win one after a fair break like that. Most of us are getting on a bit now, so you don't even know how many more you're going to be a part of.”

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Sport

No action until June for local football and netball leagues under AFL recommendations

All local football and netball leagues are to be put on hold until at least May 31 under recommendations from the AFL.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Heart-broken Nagambie loses chance to play in Haisman Shield grand final

In unimaginably heart-breaking fashion, Nagambie has had its opportunity to play for a Haisman Shield premiership ripped from it. Cricket Shepparton’s executive voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel the remainder of the season.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cricket grand finals under threat

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. Cricket Shepparton’s executive is preparing to meet tonight in order...

Tyler Maher