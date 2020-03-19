GMLTA deciders going ahead

Sport
GMLTA deciders going aheadBy Alex Mitchell
The Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association confirmed today it would persist with its grand finals despite the coronavirus threat, announcing a string of measures to reduce the likelihood of any contamination.
The association has opted to split the grand finals between two venues; GM1, GM2 and GM2 Open will be played at Shepparton Lawn, while GM3 West, East and Open will be at Tatura Lawn.
Other measures including no shaking hands, limited indoor activity, doors being left open, available sanitiser and no shared afternoon tea.
Numurkah, Shepparton, Mooroopna, Tatura, Lockington-Bamawm United, Nathalia, Kyabram and Tongala lawn tennis clubs will be represented across the six deciders.