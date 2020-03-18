Covid-19 | Leagues on hold until June under AFL guidelines

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

All district football and netball leagues are to be put on hold until at least May 31 under recommendations from the AFL.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has forced the hand of the AFL — and by extension regional administration centre AFL Goulburn Murray — in making the tough decision to strongly recommend postponing all competitions, training and practice matches until June.

The Goulburn Valley, Kyabram District, Murray and Picola District football-netball leagues — as well as all other football and netball competitions in the region — are expected to take the recommendations on board.

“To all our AFL Goulburn Murray clubs, coaches, umpires, players, volunteers and broader community. This decision has been made based on protecting the health and well-being of fans, players, umpires, officials, partners, volunteers and community. This is our number one priority. We are determined to be part of the whole community response to slow the Covid-19 virus down — and in doing so, help the broader community and our health systems to cope,” AFL GM region general manager Jamie Macri said.

“We as a community are all facing many challenges. By taking the necessary precautions and through supporting each other, we hope that we can limit the impact of Covid-19 and ensure that we get back to playing the game that we all enjoy and love, and most importantly, ensure the safety and health of our community.”

Meetings have been held during the past few days as the AFL and its constituents worked to present a united front on the issue.

“Following a series of meetings over the last number of days involving the AFL and all state and territory CEOs, recommendations have been made in relation to community football due to the ongoing health crisis caused by Covid-19,” Macri said.

“Consistent with the decision yesterday in relation to state league football and the national and state talent programs, all AFL and AFL state association-managed or operated leagues along with the NAB AFL Auskick centre programs currently operating or set to begin, will be postponed until 31st May 2020.

“The AFL is strongly recommending that independently governed junior and senior leagues and associations postpone the commencement and/or operation of their leagues/associations until the same date. This also relates to community matches, community training sessions and face to face education courses.”

Support will continue for all leagues and clubs across the coming months as the reality of a coronavirus postponement hits.

“It is paramount that support and engagement in community football continues during these times,” Macri said.

“It is vital players, coaches, umpires, administrators, supporters, sponsors, volunteers and kids retain close links to their local clubs, Auskick centres and wider league network.

“The AFL will continue to meet with state and territory associations in relation to community football and will continually review this decision based on the changing circumstances and advice from government and relevant health departments and medical experts.

“AFL Goulburn Murray will communicate any updates and provide advice in a timely manner.”

The News understands that if play was to begin in June most leagues would attempt a fixture where all teams play each other once before holding a finals series, with any interleague plans or byes likely to be scrapped.