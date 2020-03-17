Sport

Covid-19 | Murray Bushrangers hit pause on season

By Tyler Maher

Postponed: The Murray Bushrangers have been put on hold.

The Murray Bushrangers and their NAB League talent program have been put on hold, postponing the under way girls’ season and delaying the start of the boys’ campaign.

This includes all training and activities associated with the club as well as matches and is due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

“This decision has been made to ensure the health and well-being of our people, players, fans, club volunteers and everyone connected to the game,” AFL NAB League talent manager Lee Fraser said.

“The postponement is in place until further notice, however, it is our intention to recommence the season when it is safe to do so.

“We will be working with our NAB League staff with how we can best support our players during this time. This will include developing individual training programs with a view to recommencing our football program once it is safe to do so.

“Given the current climate of uncertainty and complexity, we felt it was best to take decisive action to protect everyone involved in our industry and the long-term sustainability of the game.

“We’re now working hard to ensure our sport has a positive impact in this time of need.”

