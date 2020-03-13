GVBD division one grand final preview | Shepparton Park

Shepparton Park or Shepparton Golf will walk away from Tatura Bowls Club tomorrow with the division one Goulburn Valley Bowls Division title in their keeping for the eighth combined season.

Not since Mooroopna's top tier weekend pennant triumph in 2011-12 has a club other than the dominant duo won the flag, but the Parkers will be happy to keep that streak alive.

Paul Nichols and his troops will look to dethrone Golf from its four-peat perch and are keen to throw everything at the minor premier.

“They're all pumped, they've been out there training hard all week,” Nichols said.

“Knowing that we took two rinks off them last time and have beaten them this year gives us plenty of confidence.

“The greens might be a factor this time of the year, if the pace is really quick I think it will suit them but if it's down closer to 15 seconds I think we'll be right in it.”

Park defeated a plucky Stanhope outfit last week and knows everything has to go its way tomorrow to take down the Golf dynasty.

“I think there's a lot of luck involved really as well, it's all about what happens on the day (not what has happened all season),” Nichols said.

“Dave Hardie and Jeff Boyle were brilliant last week, Dave especially has been bowling really well.

“We've drilled it into them that leads win you games and they're all well aware of how important their role is.

“Here's hoping for a great contest, and if it's a blowout hopefully it's our way.”

Shepparton Park's division one grand final team

Paul Nichols (s), Josh Warren, Jeff Boyle, Jim Oliver; Paul Warren (s), Phil McCann, Ernie Salvemini, Dave Hardie; Denis Smyth (s), Ross Higgins, Heath Matthews, Peter Brodie; Peter Matthews (s), Paul Becroft, Don Dickinson, Brian Hall.