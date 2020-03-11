Former local takes Australia’s national sport to Switzerland

Whether it be an athlete or not, each sporting code across the world has its own trailblazer.

They are always the pioneer long remembered in a sport's history for how their determination and contribution helped shape the sport.

Their hard work means their names are forever etched into the sport's folklore.

And for Australian Rules football in Switzerland, Stefan Burgener is the latest innovative figure of the sport.

In 2016, the former Kialla East resident and AFL Switzerland president took it upon himself to reboot the foundations of football in the country after a brief movement faltered in 2011.

Two years earlier, Burgener's family sold its farm south of Shepparton and moved to his father's country of birth.

In his adopted town of Winterthur, just north of the city Zürich, Burgener pulled together a group of his friends and began teaching Australian football in the town's parks.

“I had stopped playing soccer and I was searching the internet for something that would interest me," Burgerner, 25, said.

“I found that there was a football team from Lugano in the Italian speaking area of Switzerland that had started a team for a couple of years.

“But that finished in 2011 and I soon realised that there was nothing else going on.

“And in 2016 I found out about AFL Europe and the Euro Cup and, so, I kind of went from there really.”

But it wasn't until the following year that the AFL Switzerland wheels began to slowly move and a national Swiss team contesting the Euro Cup seemed possible.

When the tournament in Bordeaux finally rolled around, Switzerland had enough numbers to participate and a football side from Switzerland was revived.

“There were 11 of us at that 2017 Euro Cup and for every single player, it was our first competitive game of football,” Burgener said with a laugh.

“Myself and my brother never played a game in Australia, we only played Auskick, and the rest were learning football from us.

“We lost every game, but the experience was the main thing, we went in with no expectations and just to have fun really.

“That first tournament in Bourdeaux is a very special memory.”

It is safe to say football in Switzerland would never be the same after that tournament.

The national team went back to the Euro Cup the following year and again last year, although in last year's edition a women's side went for the first time.

In the months following the 2018 Euro Cup and the lead-up to a historic 2019, Burgener and AFL Switzerland reached a memorable milestone.

The inaugural AFL Switzerland season — consisting of 10 rounds — was thrashed out between Burgener's club the Winterthur Lions, Basel Dragons and the Geneva Jets.

Burgener, who founded the Lions more than two years ago, said the growth of football in Switzerland since the 2018 Euro Cup had really taken off.

“It's gone from 15 blokes in Winterthur running around a park, to 90 players in the league, all in the matter of 18 months,” he said.

“We have four clubs all up, with the Northern Bears competing in the reserves competition and a new side, the Zurich Giants will enter this year which is really exciting.”

But it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Burgener and the sporting code in Switzerland.

Burgener said bringing a game played predominately on an oval ground, mixed with player numbers and off-field components had been a stressful task.

“Getting it started was definitely a hard process, but it's been really rewarding,” he said.

“I play rugby as well and when I tried getting it started my rugby friends came and tried out, but they never really took it serious and that definitely drove me to invest more to grow (it).

“I'm not sure why, but I just never really thought that it wouldn't not happen.”

Although AFL Switzerland is in its infancy, Burgener said there had been plenty of memories made along the way.

“There have been some funny moments, one that sticks out is when we first started back at Winterthur,” he said.

“The guys were learning how to handball and some of them didn't quite grasp the concept.

“And so they would hold the ball above their head and punch the ball forward, calling it a ‘Swiss Fist’ which was a bit of a laugh.”

But it's the growth of Australian football in a country of 8.5 million people — where skiing, tennis, swimming, soccer and cycling dominates — that the trailblazer is most proud of.

“I remember at our first training session in 2016 we had seven people there,” Burgener said.

“And to see it get to where it is now is crazy.

“Every new step that the sport takes in Switzerland is a unique and special moment.”

With dreams to one day take the Swiss team to the International Cup and to create a women's league, Burgener and AFL Switzerland are set for plenty more special moments in years to come.