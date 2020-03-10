NAB League | Bushrangers share the points against Jets

The rest of the Murray Bushrangers’ matches in the NAB League under-18 girls’ season have plenty to live up to after a thrilling round two contest at the weekend.

Despite not walking away with the full four points, the Bushies played out an enthralling draw against the Western Jets at RMIT Bundoora.

The final siren sounded with the scores locked on 4.3 (27) to 4.3 (27), as the Bushrangers claimed their first points of the season.

Saturday's effort was a sharp turnaround from the previous week's 50-point loss to Oakleigh, which impressed Murray coach Mario de Santa-ana.

“I was really impressed with the performance at the weekend,” he said.

“The girls identified the areas that they needed to do better at and bounced back strongly which was really pleasing.

“The two main areas we needed to work on was locating our opponents and our level of intensity and defensive work.

“Those hurt us last week against Oakleigh, but the girls did a great job in rectifying that and it allowed us to create more turnovers in the forward half.”

It was a momentous effort from the Bushrangers to snare two points against the Jets, who had soared to a strong victory against Bendigo in round one.

Murray's back six was on song from the get-go, with the group restricting Western's relentless forward attacks in the first quarter.

Even more so in the last term, when Murray's defence stemmed the heavy flow of inside 50 entries from the Jets when the result was still in the balance.

Shepparton United trio Ally Morphett, Kate Adams and Aurora Smith were all in fine form.

Morphett (15 hit outs, nine disposals) stood tall in the ruck, while Smith was the enforcer across the forward half for the Bushies.

Meanwhile, Adams led from the front in the midfield, as the Bushies skipper collected 19 disposals, six tackles, four rebounding 50s and a goal.

The trio gained praise from de Santa-ana

“Ally rucked all day and gave us early use of the ball, while holding on to some big marks across the ground,” he said.

“I thought Kate played a solid game through the midfield, she really led from the front as captain and found heaps of the ball.

“And Aurora bounced back strongly and showcased her natural speed around the contest in the forward line.”

This weekend Murray will have the week off and return to action on March 21.

THE GAME

Murray Bushrangers 1.0, 3.2, 4.3, 4.3 (27)

Western Jets 1.2, 3.2, 3.2, 4.3, (27)

Bushies goals: Olivia Cicolini (Shepparton United), Kate Adams (Shepparton United), Cassidy Mailer, Lily Sharp 1

Bushies best: Grace Hay, Aurora Smith (Shepparton United), Kate Adams (Shepparton United), Lily Sharp, Mikayla Jones, Ally Morphett (Shepparton United)