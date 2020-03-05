Former AFL stars set to shine at Rumbalara Football Club for good cause

Fifteen former AFL stars are set to take to the stage at Rumbalara Football Club on March 14 in the second annual Kicking for Cancer Game.

Among them, and the most excited, is former Richmond player Jake “Push up” King, who will be demanding the cage to himself.

“I’ve been training a little bit, but looking at Rumbalara, it seems a bit bigger than what I’d like,” King said.

“I was thrown in the midfield last year, but hopefully this year, I can go up to the forward line and kick a couple of snags.”

King said one of the big changes from last year was swapping Brendan “Fev” Fevola for Warwick “The Wiz” Capper.

“I hope he (Capper) doesn’t bring out his shorts, I’ll bring some Billabong or Ripcurl shorts three sizes too big for him, we’ve all seen enough of his package,” King said.

The Kicking for Cancer Game will not only feature 15 former AFL stars, but also cancer victims who have recovered; funds raised will go towards granting wishes for children with cancer.

The list of mouth-watering stars to light up one of Shepparton’s nicest decks doesn’t end with King and Capper.

We’re talking Anthony Koutoufides, Daniel Kerr, Tony Liberatore and Kayne Pettifer. The list goes on.

King said there was one special “surprise” player that could be taking the field.

“There could be a Ricky N or a R Nixon playing, who knows,” King said.

Kicking for Cancer founder and former AFL player Ricky Nixon was quick to put those rumours to rest.

“I’ve been banned from my partner Melissa from playing — I’ve dislocated my shoulder six times in the past two years,” Nixon said.

Buy your tickets at kickingforcancer.com.au to contribute to a great cause.

