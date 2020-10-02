AC Milan in massive Europa League fright

Seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan needed a last-gasp equaliser to reach a penalty shootout, then survived three kicks which would have eliminated them before eventually downing Rio Ave to reach the Europa League group phase.

The Portuguese hosts were on the verge of massive upset after Gelson scored in the first minute of extra-time before Toni Borevkovic collected a second yellow card for conceding a penalty in added time and Hakan Calhanoglu levelled for the Italian giants.

Milan went first in the marathon 24-kick shootout and missed three times only for Rio Ave to follow suit on each occasion before the visitors eventually squeaked through 9-8 following the 2-2 draw.

Rio Ave's Francisco Geraldes had earlier levelled Alexis Saelemaekers opener in the second half of regulation.

Red Star Belgrade, PSV Eindhoven and Celtic were among other teams who reached the group phase with play-off wins, but Galatasaray and Wolfsburg crashed out.

Red Star triumphed 2-1 away to Ararat Armenia in a tie moved from Yerevan to Nicosia because of a regional conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

PSV won 2-0 at Norwegians Rosenborg while Celtic, another European Cup winner, won 1-0 at Sarajevo.

However, 2000 UEFA Cup winners Galatasaray lost 2-1 at Celtic's Glasgow rivals Rangers while a last-gasp winner for AEK Athens eliminated Wolfsburg 2-1.

Sporting Lisbon, who had a coronavirus outbreak in their squad last week, were thrashed 4-1 at home by Linzer ASK but Tottenham had no such difficulty in thrashing Maccabi Haifa 7-2 aided by a Harry Kane hat-trick.

Spaniards Granada won 3-1 in Malmo and Dinamo Zagreb beat Flora Tallinn at home while in a battle of minnows, Ireland's Dundalk beat Klaksvik of the Faeroe Islands 3-1 to reach the groups for the second time.

Ties were played as one-off matches behind closed doors rather than over two legs due to the coronavirus crisis.