AAP Soccer

Barcelona overwhelm Celta Vigo in La Liga

By AAP Newswire

Barcelona's Ansu Fati after scoring against Celta Vigo. - AAP

1 of 1

Barcelona have earned an impressive 3-0 victory at Celta Vigo in La Liga, despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half when Clement Lenglet was booked twice.

It was their second victory of the campaign after beating Villarreal 4-0 last weekend and a convincing one amid a fierce gale on Spain's north-west coast.

Teenage winger Ansu Fati broke the deadlock with a clever effort at the near post, as Ronald Koeman's side started well.

The 17-year-old was fed by Philippe Coutinho, looking much more like the player Barcelona made their record signing after his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Fati, who notched twice against Villarreal, continued his own fine form with another lively performance.

However the Catalans suffered a setback just before the break when Lenglet tangled with Denis Suarez and was controversially given a second yellow card and dismissed.

It might have caused problems for Barcelona, particularly given their difficulties at Balaidos, where they had not won in La Liga since 2015, but they held their nerve.

Lucas Olaza put Lionel Messi's cross into his own net at the start of the second half to double Barcelona's lead.

Celta came close to scoring when Neto denied Nolito and Miguel Baeza's follow-up effort was deflected onto the crossbar, but Barca grabbed a third in stoppage-time.

Messi, still searching for his first goal of the season, burst into the box and his cross-shot was pushed into Sergi Roberto's path to blast home.

Sevilla snatched a late 1-0 win over Levante thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's stoppage-time header.

Cadiz scored a remarkable 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao with just nine men.

Carlos Akapo earned two yellow cards and was dismissed just after halftime for the visitors, who took the lead when Unai Lopez turned a cross into his own goal.

Latest articles

Rugby

First win set up Penrith’s record NRL year

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary says his young side will take confidence from their round one win over the Sydney Roosters in Friday night’s qualifying final.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

‘I am not a racist’: Knights’ Barnett

Newcastle backrower Mitch Barnett has denied making a racist remark to Tyrone Peachey following an NRL conciliation process between the two players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Wallabies backline prompts hot debate

Wallabies attack coach Scott Wisemantel says who will start in the backline against the All Blacks has been a topic of hot debate among the coaches.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Everton go top on EPL day of high drama

On a dramatic day in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea were rescued by last-gasp goals with Everton staying top of the table..

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi fury at Barcelona over Suarez sale

Lionel Messi has criticised the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suarez in his latest war of words with Barcelona.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Gustavsson eyes Matildas World Cup triumph

New Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson believes he can take them to the next level - including a Women’s World Cup triumph on home soil.

AAP Newswire