Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties in Cup

By AAP Newswire

Arsenal celebrate their English League Cup win over Liverpool.

Bernd Leno was the hero for Arsenal as they beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the English League Cup.

Joe Willock scored the decisive penalty to give Arsenal their first win at Anfield since 2012 and book a place in the last eight after the match had ended 0-0 at fulltime.

Fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa and Fulham were also dumped out of the competition, beaten by Championship sides Stoke and Brentford respectively.

Liverpool made nine changes but still dominated the match and it was only the performance of Arsenal goalkeeper Leno that stopped them from scoring.

Takumi Minamino hit the woodwork while the German produced a number of outstanding saves, including one from Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool were on top when Adrian saved from Mohamed Elneny but Leno then saved penalties from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson before Willock clinched the win.

Sam Vokes' 26th-minute goal gave Stoke a 1-0 win at last year's runners-up Villa.

And Brentford gained revenge over Fulham - who beat them in the Championship play-off final last season - with a 3-0 home win.

Vokes headed the winner against a much-changed Villa side, with Stoke reaching the last eight without conceding a goal.

Brentford were denied a place in this season's Premier League when Fulham claimed a 2-1 win at Wembley in the play-off final to earn promotion from the second tier.

Marcus Forss scored the opener in the 37th minute before Said Benrahma added a second half double to put the result beyond doubt and earn a first-ever League Cup last eight tie for the club.

