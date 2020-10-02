Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League groups

AAP Soccer

Lionel Messi's Barcelona have been paired with Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the Champions League group stage draw while holders Bayern Munich meet Atletico Madrid.

Messi and Ronaldo have never previously met so early in the competition but will do so in Group G of this season's tournament which also includes Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros of Hungary.

The pair have nine Champions League titles between them though one of Messi's came in the 2009 win over Ronaldo when he was still with Manchester United.

Holders Bayern Munich are in Group A along with Atletico, RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow after completing the 2019/20 treble with Champions League victory in the finals tournament held in Lisbon in August.

The play-offs concluded this week for the coming edition which is delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening fixtures in the groups take place October 20/21, about a month later than usual.

December 8/9 is the scheduled final matchday in the groups but with the knock-out phase not until February, there is some element of room should games be postponed.

Record 13-time winners Real Madrid meet Inter Milan in Group B which also has serial Ukrainian qualifiers Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Liverpool, champions in 2019, take on Ajax in another encounter between multiple winners in Group D which also has Atalanta and Danish debutants Midtjylland.

Europa League winners Sevilla were paired with Chelsea in Group E which contains two first-timers - Russians Krasnodar and France's Rennes.

In Group H, last year's beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain take on Manchester United, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir, who are making their debut.

Two-time winners Porto are in Group C along with Manchester City, Olympiacos and Marseille while Zenit St Petersburg are top seed in Group F beside Borussia Dortmund, Lazio and Club Brugge.

The final is in Istanbul on May 29, 2021.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

Group A

Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B

Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Moenchengladbach

Group C

Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille

Group D

Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E

Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F

Zenit, St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio Club Brugge

Group G

Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev, Ferencvaros

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

