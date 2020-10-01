AAP Soccer

Socceroo Awer Mabil stars in ECL qualifier

By AAP Newswire

Awer Mabil. - AAP

1 of 1

Socceroos winger Awer Mabil will compete in this year's European Champions League after helping FC Midtjylland qualify for the group stage for the first time.

Midtjylland came back from a goal down to beat Slavia Prague 4-1 in the second leg of their play-off on Thursday morning AEST, with Mabil providing the assist for their equalising goal.

After drawing 0-0 in last week's away leg, Midtjylland conceded the opener to Peter Olayinka just three minutes into the match.

It would take them another 62 minutes to find an equaliser.

With his side trailing in the 65th minute, Mabil whipped in a brilliant cross from the left wing, with Sory Kaba making a fine run to head home at the back post.

From there, Midtjylland buried three unanswered goals in the 84th, 88th and 91st minutes to seal qualification.

Mabil, 25, could yet be the only Socceroo involved in this season's Champions League.

Aziz Behich's Istanbul Basaksehir have also qualified but the Socceroos full-back has been linked to a season-long loan move to fellow Turkish club Kayserispor.

Midtjylland and Istanbul Basaksehir are in pot four for the group stage draw.

Latest articles

World

Singapore to allow entry from Australia

Singapore says travellers from Australian states other than Victoria will be able to fly in, from October 8.

AAP Newswire
World

Endometriosis plan missing in NZ policy

Endometriosis New Zealand has called on Jacinda Ardern’s government to implement greater support for sufferers of the insidious disease.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump’s Proud Boys remark hits nerves

Donald Trump’s failure to condemn an ultra-right group has been one of the few moments to stand out in a chaotic debate with rival Joe Biden.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Everton go top on EPL day of high drama

On a dramatic day in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea were rescued by last-gasp goals with Everton staying top of the table..

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atleti-bound Suarez proud of Messi union

Luis Suarez insisted he will always remain a Barcelona fan at an emotional farewell in which he highlighted his brilliant partnership with Lionel Messi.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi fury at Barcelona over Suarez sale

Lionel Messi has criticised the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suarez in his latest war of words with Barcelona.

AAP Newswire