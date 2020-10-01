AAP Soccer

Real Madrid overcome Valladolid in La Liga

By AAP Newswire

Vinicius Junior after scoring for Real Madrid. - AAP

1 of 1

Real Madrid bave beaten Valladolid 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from Vinicius Junior in La Liga.

The 20-year-old forward climbed off the bench and scored the decisive goal on 65 minutes.

He held the ball up on the edge of the Valladolid area and when the visitors failed to clear the ball ran to Fede Valverde.

His shot was blocked and Vinicius swept the ball home for his first goal of the season.

Goalkeepers had been on top throughout with Roberto Jimemez saving well from Luka Jovic and Thibaut Courtois denying Raul Carnero.

Earlier Villarreal bounced back from their weekend defeat against Barcelona with a 3-1 win over Alaves.

Elsehwere, Atletico Madrid carried none of Villarreal's goal-threat in their game away at Huesca.

Diego Simeone's side thrashed Granada 6-1 at the weekend with Luis Suarez scoring twice from the bench on his debut.

The former Barcelona man made his first start against Huesca but could not break the deadlock as Huesca picked up an important point.

Also on Wednesday newly promoted Elche picked up their first win back in the top flight with a 1-0 victory over Eibar.

It was Argentine centre-forward Lucas Boye who got the only goal of the game scoring from just inside the penalty area on 37 minutes.

Latest articles

Horticulture

New study reveals horticultural growers could be 26,000 workers short

The Shepparton and NSW Murray regions are set to be the worst hit by a horticulture worker shortage this harvest, if an Ernst & Young report is anything to go by. The seasonal horticulture labour demand and workforce study revealed the...

Rodney Woods
Horticulture

Cash splash to make Moira Shire farms more sustainable

More local news

Morgan Dyer
Horticulture

Shepparton MP wants more support for Goulburn Valley fruit growers

The $17 million package announced by the Victorian Government to help attract farm workers this harvest doesn’t go far enough, according to State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed. Ms Sheed has called on the Victorian Agriculture Minister...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Atleti-bound Suarez proud of Messi union

Luis Suarez insisted he will always remain a Barcelona fan at an emotional farewell in which he highlighted his brilliant partnership with Lionel Messi.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Everton go top on EPL day of high drama

On a dramatic day in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea were rescued by last-gasp goals with Everton staying top of the table..

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi fury at Barcelona over Suarez sale

Lionel Messi has criticised the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suarez in his latest war of words with Barcelona.

AAP Newswire