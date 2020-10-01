AAP Soccer

Augsburg coach Baum takes Schalke hotseat

By AAP Newswire

Schalke - AAP

1 of 1

Former Augsburg coach Manuel Baum is appointed coach at Bundesliga bottom club Schalke in succession of David Wagner.

Schalke said that Baum, 41, has signed a two-year contract.

He was Augsburg coach between 2016 and 2019 and is currently a youth coach with the German federation DFB.

Sports director Jochen Schneider named Baum "an absolute specialist" and said: "If you look at his clubs, you will find that his teams always had clear structures on the pitch.

"This is a very important factor in our current situation. We are convinced that Manuel Baum, as a person and a coach, is a very good fit for Schalke."

Schalke are winless in 18 Bundesliga matches, and Wagner departed after little more than one year once the trend wasn't reversed in the new season.

Schalke crashed 8-0 at champions Bayern Munich and lost 3-1 at home against Werder Bremen to rank last, which ended Wagner's tenure.

