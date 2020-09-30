AAP Soccer

Belgium name Hazard for England clash

By AAP Newswire

Belgium captain Eden Hazard - AAP

1 of 1

Eden Hazard has been named in Belgium's 33-man squad for next month's Nations League clash with England, despite a lack of action for Real Madrid.

Hazard has missed Real's two La Liga matches of this season due to an ankle injury and has not played since a Champions League defeat to Manchester City in early August.

The Spanish champions host Real Valladolid on Wednesday and travel to Levante on Sunday.

Belgium manger Roberto Martinez said Hazard, who has 106 international caps, needs to be involved in those matches to have a chance of featuring on October 11 at Wembley.

"The news has been very positive in the last two weeks," Martinez told a press conference.

"The work has been really, really good and now we expect that Eden can conclude the final part of his, if you want, bit of pre-season with the game that they have tonight and the game on Sunday.

"If Eden could be involved in those two games, he will come into the national team.

"If, for a reason, Eden is not involved in those two games then he will carry on working individually with Real Madrid and he wouldn't be involved in the games with the national team, as you would expect."

Captain Hazard is included alongside 10 Premier League players for a friendly against Ivory Coast followed by Nations League clashes with Gareth Southgate's England and Iceland.

Leicester's Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet and Youri Tielemans are among the England-based contingent selected by Martinez.

Crystal Palace strikers Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke also make the cut, joining Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld, Wolves defender Leander Dendoncker, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Brighton winger Leandro Trossard and Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

Martinez plans to rotate his large squad for the three fixtures.

"The idea is that nobody will play three games. The real opportunity of having three games is not for us to use the same players," he said.

Belgium squad: Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Hendrik Van Crombrugge, Toby Alderweireld, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Leander Dendoncker, Brandon Mechele, Zinho Vanheusden, Jan Vertonghen, Yannick Carrasco, Timothy Castagne, Nacer Chadli, Joris Kayembe, Thomas Meunier, Alexis Saelemaekers, Kevin De Bruyne, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Jeremy Doku, Eden Hazard, Dodi Lukebakio, Dries Mertens, Divock Origi, Leandro Trossard, Yari Verschaeren, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Romelu Lukaku.

Latest articles

Sport

HDFNL clubs receive player points boost

HEATHCOTE District Football League clubs will have more wriggle room with player points in 2021. All clubs across the competition have been handed extra points for next season with a rise of one and two points. Leitchville-Gunbower (42 points) will...

Brayden May
Sport

Fletcher Harris embraces motorsport change

ECHUCA’S Fletcher Harris has had his foot on the brake for several months, but now he’s ready to plant it on the accelerator. The COVID-19 pandemic meant the 15-year-old’s switch from go karts to formula ford was stalled at the...

Brayden May
Sport

Wines relishing in fitness and form

A LOT can change in 12 months. In 2019, Echuca footballer Ollie Wines was coming off an AFL season which had been ruined by injury, and despite being Port Adelaide’s co-captain had been linked in media reports to trades out of the club. Fast forward...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Atleti-bound Suarez proud of Messi union

Luis Suarez insisted he will always remain a Barcelona fan at an emotional farewell in which he highlighted his brilliant partnership with Lionel Messi.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Everton go top on EPL day of high drama

On a dramatic day in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea were rescued by last-gasp goals with Everton staying top of the table..

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi fury at Barcelona over Suarez sale

Lionel Messi has criticised the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suarez in his latest war of words with Barcelona.

AAP Newswire