AAP Soccer

Brazil expect Europe-based players for WCQ

By AAP Newswire

Neymar - AAP

1 of 1

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) expects Europe-based players, including Neymar, to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers next week, despite concerns over COVID-19 and the risk of conflicts with top clubs.

Brazil face Bolivia in Sao Paulo on October 9 and then travel to Lima to take on Peru four days later with all of South America's national teams in action during the international break.

While both Asia and CONCACAF - the North and Central American and Caribbean regions - have postponed qualifiers until March due to the coronavirus pandemic, South America will press ahead.

However, borders are closed in several countries - where exceptions would have to be agreed with governments for teams to enter - and there are high rates of the pandemic around South America.

CBF president Rogerio Caboclo told Reuters that while he is aware that Major League Soccer (MLS), which contains clubs in the United States and Canada, has raised objections, he does not anticipate any other issues with clubs releasing players.

"Only the MLS declared it wanted to keep the players under quarantine and so make releasing them more difficult," he said.

"No one else. The deadline for any refusal has come and gone so I want to believe that there won't be any problems."

Many of the world's top players from leading European clubs are involved in the games, including Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, who have been called up by Argentina and Brazil respectively.

Three players from Premier League champions Liverpool, Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, have all been called by Brazil.

FIFA is expected to announce this week that the normal regulations, which oblige clubs to release players for qualifiers and competitive games, will be unchanged although they may allows clubs to reject call-ups for friendly games.

Last week, Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, general secretary of the global players' union FIFPro, told Reuters that players should be allowed to decide if they wanted to travel without fear of sanctions.

Latest articles

Sport

HDFNL clubs receive player points boost

HEATHCOTE District Football League clubs will have more wriggle room with player points in 2021. All clubs across the competition have been handed extra points for next season with a rise of one and two points. Leitchville-Gunbower (42 points) will...

Brayden May
Sport

Fletcher Harris embraces motorsport change

ECHUCA’S Fletcher Harris has had his foot on the brake for several months, but now he’s ready to plant it on the accelerator. The COVID-19 pandemic meant the 15-year-old’s switch from go karts to formula ford was stalled at the...

Brayden May
Sport

Wines relishing in fitness and form

A LOT can change in 12 months. In 2019, Echuca footballer Ollie Wines was coming off an AFL season which had been ruined by injury, and despite being Port Adelaide’s co-captain had been linked in media reports to trades out of the club. Fast forward...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Atleti-bound Suarez proud of Messi union

Luis Suarez insisted he will always remain a Barcelona fan at an emotional farewell in which he highlighted his brilliant partnership with Lionel Messi.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Everton go top on EPL day of high drama

On a dramatic day in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea were rescued by last-gasp goals with Everton staying top of the table..

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi fury at Barcelona over Suarez sale

Lionel Messi has criticised the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suarez in his latest war of words with Barcelona.

AAP Newswire