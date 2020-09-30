AAP Soccer

Ryan, Catley claim top PFA players’ gongs

By AAP Newswire

Brighton & Hove Albion's Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan - AAP

Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan and Matildas left-back Steph Catley have been named the PFA's footballers of the year.

Ryan, who is Australia's sole representative in the Premier League, won the award for the second consecutive year and third time overall, based on his efforts with Brighton & Hove Albion and for the Socceroos.

The 28-year-old helped Brighton avoid relegation and captained Australia in World Cup qualifying wins over Taiwan and Jordan.

Three-times PFA player of the year Aaron Mooy, Korea-based striker Adam Taggart and FC Midtjylland winger Awer Mabil were the other nominees.

Catley, 26, was voted women's player of the year for the first time, ahead of four-times winner Sam Kerr and Emily van Egmond, after captaining Melbourne City to an unbeaten W-League premiership-championship double.

Australia's vice-captain, Catley continued to deliver standout performances for the Matildas and signed with Arsenal earlier this year.

Young gun Ellie Carpenter was voted the young women's footballer of the year after a brilliant season with W-League champions City, ahead of 2019 recipient Karly Roestbakken and youth international Kyra Cooney-Cross.

The 20-year-old Carpenter backed up her club form with fine performances for the Matildas, earning a move to European champions Olympique Lyonnais.

New Zealand left-back Liberato Cacace won the Harry Kewell Medal for a superb campaign with Wellington, claiming the under-23 player award ahead of Cameron Devlin and Riley McGree.

Cacace, 20, has since moved to Belgium to play under Australian coach Kevin Muscat at Sint-Truiden.

