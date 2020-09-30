Tottenham beat Chelsea on penalties in Cup

Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the League Cup quarter-finals after Chelsea's Mason Mount missed from the spot as Spurs secured a 5-4 penalty shootout win.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes when Timo Werner's first competitive goal for Chelsea in the 19th minute was cancelled out by Erik Lamela's tap in seven minutes from the end.

After nine perfect penalties, 21-year-old Mount's kick flew past Spurs' captain goalkeeper Hugo Lloris but glanced the post and went wide.

Spurs will find out their quarter-final opponents on Thursday when the draw is made after Liverpool host Arsenal in the last fixture of the fourth round.