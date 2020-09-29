AAP Soccer

Socceroo Hrustic makes Bundesliga move

By AAP Newswire

Ajdin Hrustic - AAP

Socceroo Ajdin Hrustic has joined the thin ranks of Australians playing in Europe's top soccer leagues after signing with Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old on Monday completed his move from Dutch club FC Groningen on a three-year deal.

He joins Brighton's Mat Ryan and Hertha Berlin's Mathew Leckie as the only Australians currently plying their trade in the top tiers of Europe's so-called 'big five' leagues in England, Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

The son of a Romanian mother and Bosnian father, Melbourne-born Hrustic has made three Socceroos appearances since debuting in 2017.

Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic said Hrustic adds versatility and determination to the club's ranks.

"Ajdin has been convincing for three years with constant performances in the Dutch league and at the age of 24 is far from the end of his development," Bobic said.

Frankfurt are third on the Bundesliga ladder after two matches, with Hrustic a chance to debut when his new club host table-topping Hoffenheim on Saturday.

