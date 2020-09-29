AAP Soccer

Soriano nets twice for Bologna in Serie A

By AAP Newswire

Roberto Soriano - AAP

1 of 1

Roberto Soriano scored twice and set up another as Bologna beat Parma 4-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Both teams were looking for their first points of the season after losing their opening matches.

Soriano opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he headed in a corner at the back post.

The Bologna midfielder doubled his and his side's tally in the 30th with a delightful curled effort into the top right corner from 20 yards out.

Soriano turned provider 11 minutes into the second half as he raced down the field before rolling across for Andreas Skov Olsen to sweep in.

Hernani pulled one back for Parma in the 67th but any hope they had of getting something from the match diminished nine minutes later when defender Simone Iacoponi was sent off for a last-man foul on Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio.

The referee initially awarded Bologna a penalty for that incident but then, on video review, deemed it occurred outside the box.

Palacio scored the last goal, anyway, in stoppage time.

Latest articles

Rugby

Mum won’t let Mann miss Origin for her

Newcastle utility Kurt Mann is a chance to make the Queensland extended squad this year and will stay in the bubble to keep his terminally ill mum happy.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Smith can’t see Bellamy out of Melbourne

Cameron Smith has played under Craig Bellamy for his entire NRL coaching career and the Storm captain can’t see his veteran mentor leaving for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL mull bunker changes for 2021

The NRL will consider implementing a new bunker process for tries in 2021 after final-round trials in two matches were deemed a success.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Atleti-bound Suarez proud of Messi union

Luis Suarez insisted he will always remain a Barcelona fan at an emotional farewell in which he highlighted his brilliant partnership with Lionel Messi.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi fury at Barcelona over Suarez sale

Lionel Messi has criticised the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suarez in his latest war of words with Barcelona.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Everton go top on EPL day of high drama

On a dramatic day in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea were rescued by last-gasp goals with Everton staying top of the table..

AAP Newswire