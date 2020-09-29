Liverpool make ominous start to EPL

Three wins from three games, two big rivals dispatched, and an expensive new signing already on the scoresheet.

Liverpool are making an ominous start to their title defence in the English Premier League.

The champion's high-risk, high-reward strategy paid off in their come-from-behind 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday in an open game featuring a late clinching goal by Diogo Jota in his first league start for Liverpool.

"This was absolutely exceptional," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said, "100 per cent dominant against a team in form."

Liverpool gave up some glaring chances inside an empty Anfield by deploying an aggressive press and a high line - Alexandre Lacazette, who put Arsenal ahead, squandered two one-on-one opportunities at 2-1 - but the brave tactic forced many openings of its own.

"Of course there's some risk," Klopp said. "But we want to win the ball as high as possible. Not frustrated, not disappointed at all."

He'll be pleased the way the nascent standings look, too.

Liverpool are one of three teams to have opened with three straight wins, including over Chelsea and now Arsenal. With two of their other main rivals - Manchester City and Manchester United - having already lost a game each, the start to the season could hardly have gone better for Liverpool.

Arsenal dropped points for the first time but were threatening to beat Liverpool for a third straight month - after wins in the league in July and the Community Shield in August - when Lacazette took advantage of a rare mistake by Andrew Robertson to give the visitors a 25th-minute lead.

Sadio Mane equalised inside three minutes before Robertson made amends by scoring himself after controlling a cross from Liverpool's other flying full back, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That wild nine-minute period, featuring three goals, characterised a high-risk game plan from Liverpool that causes chaos for their opponents because of the way they are squeezed high up.

Break the press and Liverpool are in trouble, though, and Lacazette was played through clean on goal in the second half for chances to equalise. Both of his efforts were tame and comfortably saved by Alisson, and Lacazette was spotted hiding his head in his jersey in the dugout after being substituted.

Jota sealed victory in the 88th by driving in a shot that glanced the post as it went in, after David Luiz's headed clearance only reached the edge of the area.

"It's an amazing feeling, of course," said Jota, who recently joined from Wolverhampton for $A74 million. "I just wish it was in front of a full stadium."

Fulham, however, are battling.

The last time the southwest London club were in the Premier League - in the 2018-19 season - they conceded a division-high 81 goals and got relegated.

Already in their first season back in the top flight, Fulham have let in 10 goals and lost all three of their matches - the latest being at home to Aston Villa 3-0.

Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Tyrone Mings benefitted from dreadful defending to score the goals at Craven Cottage, as Fulham conceded at least three goals for the third straight game.

"I should (and) will apologise repeatedly for that performance," Fulham owner Tony Khan tweeted. "I'm sorry everybody. We all need to do a better job."