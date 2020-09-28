AAP Soccer

Matildas’ Carpenter scores first Lyon goal

By AAP Newswire

Lyon fullback Ellie Carpenter - AAP

1 of 1

Matildas young gun Ellie Carpenter has scored her first goal for Olympique Lyonnais, helping the French powerhouse to a 2-1 victory over Bordeaux.

Carpenter scored the opening goal, cutting between two defenders then - after teammate Amel Majri collided with Bordeaux's Delphine Chatelin - pouncing on the loose ball and powering a first-time shot home in the 42nd minute.

French star Eugenie Le Sommer doubled the lead in the 57th before Ouleymata Sarr grabbed one back for Bordeaux 15 minutes later.

Carpenter played the full game for the European champions.

The win kept Lyon entrenched in top spot of Division 1 Feminine.

Carpenter, 20, joined Lyon in June and shapes as the club's long-term right-back after England star Lucy Bronze's departure for Manchester City.

In England, Matildas winger Hayley Raso provided the match-winning assist to help Everton knock Sam Kerr's Chelsea out of the Women's FA Cup in their quarter-final clash on Sunday.

Raso played the full game as Everton fought back from a goal down to win 2-1, with the Aussie delivering a pin-point cross for substitute Valerie Gauvin to head home the winner in the 63rd minute.

Kerr was substituted in the 74th minute.

Caitlin Foord played the full game for Arsenal as they knocked out Alanna Kennedy's Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-0 win in their quarter-final.

Steph Catley (calf) missed the game while goalkeeper Lydia Williams (ankle) is still yet to make her club debut.

Arsenal will play Manchester City in their semi-final later this week, while Everton will face Birmingham City.

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Atleti-bound Suarez proud of Messi union

Luis Suarez insisted he will always remain a Barcelona fan at an emotional farewell in which he highlighted his brilliant partnership with Lionel Messi.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi fury at Barcelona over Suarez sale

Lionel Messi has criticised the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suarez in his latest war of words with Barcelona.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Everton go top on EPL day of high drama

On a dramatic day in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea were rescued by last-gasp goals with Everton staying top of the table..

AAP Newswire