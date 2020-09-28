AAP Soccer

Juventus draw at Roma, Napoli hammer Genoa

By AAP Newswire

Ronaldo - AAP

1 of 1

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Roma's Jordan Veretout netted a brace each in a 2-2 draw in Rome on Sunday, with the Serie A champions clinging on despite having a man dismissed.

Veretout converted a penalty awarded for ball handling by his French compatriot Adrien Rabiot, who was then dismissed with a second caution on 62 minutes.

Ronaldo also struck from the spot following a similar foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini, but Veretout netted his second before half-time, finishing off a swift counter-attack.

Seven minutes after Rabiot's exit, a cross from Brazil defender Danilo was headed in by the Portuguese, who has three goals from two games.

"After falling behind we knew it was hard but we took an important point," Ronaldo said. "It is the beginning of league, with a new coach (Andrea Pirlo) and different ideas. We continue to work and I see a very bright future."

Roma found a first point after being handed a 3-0 defeat for fielding an off-roster player when they drew 0-0 at Verona last weekend.

Earlier Sunday, Hirving Lozano's brace helped Napoli crush visiting Genoa 6-0 as AC Milan won 2-0 at newcomers Crotone.

Mexican striker Lozano volleyed home Napoli's opener off a cross by Dries Mertens, who netted the third on 57 after Piotr Zielinski finished a fast action he triggered from the midfield.

Lozano drilled in a clinical shot on 65 minutes before efforts from substitutes Eljif Elmas and Matteo Politano. Elmas had replaced captain Lorenzo Insigne, who exited with a seemingly serious muscle injury in the 22nd.

"We take the compliments, but let's analyse the game," Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said. "In my opinion the result is not real. In the first half we could have scored more (than one goal) but also came very close to concede. We did some good things, but we still have to improve."

Genoa, who had beaten Crotone 4-1 in last weekend's first round, were missing goalkeeper Mattia Perin and midfielder Lasse Schoene after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Milan's veteran star Zlatan Ibrahimovic also suffered contagion after opening the season with a brace, but his teammates had no telling issues against the newcomers.

Franck Kessie converted a penalty and new signing Brahim Diaz flicked in from close range at Crotone's wind-swept seaside stadium.

Earlier Sunday Sassuolo won 4-1 away to promoted Spezia in the hosts' first-ever top-flight game.

Sassuolo's Filip Djuricic fired into the far corner and Andrey Galabinov nodded in the hosts' equaliser before half-time, but Domenico Berardi converted a penalty in the 64th, with Gregoire Defrel and Francesco Caputo sealing the win in the following 12 minutes.

Udinese lost 1-0 at Verona, who found a second-half winner thanks to Andrea Favilli.

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Atleti-bound Suarez proud of Messi union

Luis Suarez insisted he will always remain a Barcelona fan at an emotional farewell in which he highlighted his brilliant partnership with Lionel Messi.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Messi fury at Barcelona over Suarez sale

Lionel Messi has criticised the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Suarez in his latest war of words with Barcelona.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Everton go top on EPL day of high drama

On a dramatic day in the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea were rescued by last-gasp goals with Everton staying top of the table..

AAP Newswire