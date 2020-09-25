AAP Soccer

Socceroo Jurman departs Wanderers

By AAP Newswire

matthew Jurman - AAP

1 of 1

Socceroos defender Matthew Jurman has departed A-League club Western Sydney and is poised to link with Tony Popovic at Greek second-division club Xanthi FC.

The Wanderers confirmed Jurman, who made 24 appearances for the club after originally signing on a one-year deal, would depart for an "overseas opportunity."

"We thank Matthew for his contribution last season and wish him every success at his new overseas opportunity," Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas said.

Former Perth coach Popovic took over as Xanthi FC manager earlier this month under Australian owner Bill Papas.

He is set to have a collective of former A-League players at his disposal as he aims to secure the recently-relegated club promotion back to the Super League.

Midfielder Josh Brillante recently departed Melbourne City and is expected to sign at Xanthi FC, along with young Kiwi forward Callan Elliot, who parted ways with Wellington on Thursday.

Popovic's sons Kristian and Gabriel are also expected to sign at the club.

