Bayern savour quadruple success with fans

Javi Martinez came to the rescue like seven years ago in what could have been his last match for Bayern Munich as the Germans continued their winning ways with the European Super Cup title.

Six days after their 8-0 Bundesliga opening day demolition of Schalke they met far more resistance from Sevilla and needed to come from behind before substitute Martinez clinched their 2-1 extra time win.

That sealed the quadruple for Bayern who are now undefeated in 32 games of which they have won the past 23 - winning the Super Cup to add to their Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup successes of last season.

What made it even sweeter for Bayern was the presence of 15,180 fans in Budapest's Puskas-Arena, in a test by UEFA of how to admit fans back amid the coronavirus.

"We can be proud that we have now brought the so-called quadruple home to Munich," Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"It was a wonderful feeling to celebrate this trophy with our fans in person again.

"When I looked around the stadium after the game, I saw many happy Bayern fans."

The presence of fans was, however, controversial amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases and the Budapest region declared a risk area by German health authorities.

There was meanwhile nothing foolish about Bayern's latest demonstration of strength as they rebounded from an early deficit from Lucas Ocampos thanks to Leon Goretzka and Martinez's header five minutes after coming on.

Seven years ago in the same duel between the Champions League and Europa League winners Martinez scored with extra time expiring to send Bayern into a penalty shootout against Chelsea which they won.

Forward Thomas Mueller named Martinez "our Mr. Super Cup" and the 32-year-old Spaniard said: "I try to give it everything, 100 per cent, whenever I wear the FC Bayern jersey, I showed that today."

"I'm pretty pleased, it's a dream come true. It was like in 2013, when I scored too, a beautiful evening."

The goal was even sweeter as Thursday was likely Martinez' last game for Bayern as he appears set to return to Athletic Bilbao after eight years in Munich during which he won every title available, and the quadruple twice.