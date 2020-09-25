AAP Soccer

Bayern claim Super Cup after extra time

By AAP Newswire

Javi Martinez during Bayern Munich's Super Cup win. - AAP



Javi Martinez headed in the winning goal in extra time as Bayern Munich started the season with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in a stadium partially filled with fans.

Seven years after scoring another extra-time goal to help Bayern win its last Super Cup, Martinez rose above a crowd of players to head in the rebound when Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried David Alaba's speculative shot in the 104th minute.

It could be one of Martinez's last games for Bayern after chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German media last month that the versatile defensive player was seeking to leave.

Europa League champions Sevilla took an early lead when David Alaba fouled Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Ocampos converted the 13th-minute penalty.

But Champions League winners Bayern levelled when Leon Goretzka hammered in a ball expertly cued up for him by Robert Lewandowski in the 34th.

Bayern was largely in control of the second half but saw two goals ruled out - one for offside, one for a shove by Lewandowski - and needed Neuer to save Youssef En-Nesyri's shot on the counterattack in the 87th minute.

The game was played with around 15,000 supporters in the Puskas Arena, around a quarter of capacity, as UEFA trialled a partial return of fans in time for the Champions League and Europa League group stages.

