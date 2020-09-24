City snap up Nabbout in A-League

Melbourne City have moved quickly to snare Socceroos winger Andrew Nabbout after his move to A-League rivals Perth Glory collapsed.

Nabbout and City defender Nathaniel Atkinson had both been due to join Perth, who had announced two-year deals for both signings on September 1.

But both deals fell over within the space of three weeks amid the A-League's pay dispute and difficulties around border restrictions, with Perth confirming on Wednesday the duo had mutually terminated their contracts.

That announcement came a day after Glory owner Tony Sage issued stand-down notices to his players.

It meant both Nabbout and Atkinson, who re-signed with City for a further two seasons on Wednesday, had joined and left Perth without ever actually arriving at the club.

Nabbout, 27, joins City on a one-year deal off the back of a difficult season at Melbourne Victory, where he scored eight goals and delivered three assists in 22 games - bringing his A-League career tally to 31 goals in 108 appearances.

"We're excited to be adding Andrew to our squad for the upcoming season as we continue to strengthen our team in our tilt towards silverware," City football director Michael Petrillo said.

"Andrew has showed over his time in the A-League that he is an invaluable asset to any team with his pace, power and skill in the final third and will fit really into our City style of play under Patrick Kisnorbo.

"His attributes and experience will bring so much upside to the team in 2020/21."

Nabbout, who has nine Socceroos caps and led the line at the 2018 World Cup, will link up with fellow Socceroo and reigning golden boot winner Jamie Maclaren at City.

"City are an ambitious club who want to achieve the ultimate success and I want to be a part of that environment," Nabbout said.

"The club have set the standard throughout the league with its style of play and I feel with that I can play a major role for the team moving forward."