AAP Soccer

City snap up Nabbout in A-League

By AAP Newswire

Andrew Nabbout - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne City have moved quickly to snare Socceroos winger Andrew Nabbout after his move to A-League rivals Perth Glory collapsed.

Nabbout and City defender Nathaniel Atkinson had both been due to join Perth, who had announced two-year deals for both signings on September 1.

But both deals fell over within the space of three weeks amid the A-League's pay dispute and difficulties around border restrictions, with Perth confirming on Wednesday the duo had mutually terminated their contracts.

That announcement came a day after Glory owner Tony Sage issued stand-down notices to his players.

It meant both Nabbout and Atkinson, who re-signed with City for a further two seasons on Wednesday, had joined and left Perth without ever actually arriving at the club.

Nabbout, 27, joins City on a one-year deal off the back of a difficult season at Melbourne Victory, where he scored eight goals and delivered three assists in 22 games - bringing his A-League career tally to 31 goals in 108 appearances.

"We're excited to be adding Andrew to our squad for the upcoming season as we continue to strengthen our team in our tilt towards silverware," City football director Michael Petrillo said.

"Andrew has showed over his time in the A-League that he is an invaluable asset to any team with his pace, power and skill in the final third and will fit really into our City style of play under Patrick Kisnorbo.

"His attributes and experience will bring so much upside to the team in 2020/21."

Nabbout, who has nine Socceroos caps and led the line at the 2018 World Cup, will link up with fellow Socceroo and reigning golden boot winner Jamie Maclaren at City.

"City are an ambitious club who want to achieve the ultimate success and I want to be a part of that environment," Nabbout said.

"The club have set the standard throughout the league with its style of play and I feel with that I can play a major role for the team moving forward."

Latest articles

Dairy

Dairy Connect and Farmer Power call for royal commission into the industry

Dairy advocacy groups Farmer Power and Dairy Connect have called for a royal commission into the industry. In a recent Senate inquiry into the dairy industry, Farmer Power chief executive officer Garry Kerr called for the royal commission as a way...

Rodney Woods
Dairy

UDV addresses unsettled membership

The UDV leadership has launched a membership consultation following some unrest over the body’s stance on the Australian Dairy Plan. Some Western Victorian UDV members have threatened to resign over the UDV’s role in supporting the development of...

Geoff Adams
Dairy

Fonterra Australia milk collection drops by 12 per cent

Fonterra Australia has recorded a drop of 12 per cent in milk collection, according to the 2019-20 financial results of its New Zealand counterpart. The drop in milk collection to 107.8 kg of milk solids was caused by a combination of...

Rodney Woods

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Bale arrives in UK ahead of Tottenham move

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has arrived in England where he is expected to link up with former club Tottenham Hotspur.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Glory owner contemplates player stand-down

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage is considering standing down players amid a pay dispute from A-League clubs and players.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

New Glory coach Garcia keen to keep Castro

Former Socceroos midfielder Richard Garcia has been named Perth Glory’s new coach on a two-year deal, and he’s keen to retain the services of Diego Castro.

AAP Newswire