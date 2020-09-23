AAP Soccer

Wolves snare Semedo from Barcelona

By AAP Newswire

Barcelona's Nelson Semedo - AAP

1 of 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers have secured the services of Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo from Barcelona in a deal worth 30 million euros ($49m) plus add-ons.

The Premier League club announced the 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Molineux with an option to extend until 2025.

Semedo, who was earned 13 caps for Portugal, joins Wolves after three seasons at the Nou Camp.

"I chose Wolves because it's a very good team that plays very good football. Last year they did a very good season and it's a very important team in England, in also Europe. I hope this year we can do very good things," Semedo told www.wolves.co.uk.

Semedo is looking forward to linking up with his fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, the Wolves coach.

"Coach Nuno is a very good coach. He did very good things here in Wolves, and in other teams too. For sure I'm going to learn a lot from him," he said.

The move will also unite Semedo with a number of international teammates including goalkeeper Rui Patricio, midfielders Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and striker Fabio Silva.

"I talked with some of them and they told me very good things about the club, about the team. I hope I can help them to succeed too," Semedo said.

Everton reportedly tried to hijack Wolves' move for Semedo but a late bid by the Toffees failed.

Semedo, who arrived at Barca from Benfica in 2017, made 122 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions, winning two league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi believes the signing is a coup for the club.

"It's isn't often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club," Shisaid.

"Nelson's signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart."

Wolves have been looking for a right-back for much of the summer after selling Matt Doherty to Tottenham Hotspur.

Latest articles

News

Drive around for a musical Saturday night

Get set for a series of live gigs presented in driveways around the Shepparton district on Saturday night. Musicians will perform at 14 locations around Shepparton, Kialla, Toolamba, Mooroopna and Numurkah from 7 pm to 9 pm on...

John Lewis
News

Tatura farmers find TikTok fame

In the 1960s when Theodore and Maddalena Lagozzino started farming at Tatura, the phrase ‘tick tock’ meant checking your watch and telling someone to get back to work. Now their grandsons, third generation farmers Theodore (Theo) and Gerald, are using social media platform TikTok to grow the family business.

Jessica Ball
News

Youths in allegedly stolen car crash in Mooroopna

Police are investigating after a crash in Mooroopna about 11.30 pm on Tuesday night.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Bale arrives in UK ahead of Tottenham move

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has arrived in England where he is expected to link up with former club Tottenham Hotspur.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Glory owner contemplates player stand-down

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage is considering standing down players amid a pay dispute from A-League clubs and players.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

New Glory coach Garcia keen to keep Castro

Former Socceroos midfielder Richard Garcia has been named Perth Glory’s new coach on a two-year deal, and he’s keen to retain the services of Diego Castro.

AAP Newswire