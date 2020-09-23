AAP Soccer

Brillante departs City as trio re-sign

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne City midfielder Josh Brillante has parted ways with the A-League club, who have re-signed Nathaniel Atkinson, Florin Berenguer and Rostyn Griffiths.

Brillante, who has five Socceroos caps, joined City on a two-year deal from Sydney FC in 2019 but has terminated his contract by mutual consent and is poised to link up with former Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic at Greek second division club Xanthi FC.

The 27-year-old Brillante had a strong season at City and was named captain for the final weeks of the season - when club skipper Scott Jamieson returned to Melbourne from the team's interstate hub - going on to lead them to their maiden A-League grand final.

His previous stint in Europe between 2014-16 was in Italy after he joined Fiorentina, although he only managed two games for the Serie A club, before loan spells at Empoli and Como.

Atkinson, 21, was poised to join Perth this off-season but that move recently fell over, with the talented fullback instead opting to stay at City for two more seasons.

French playmaker Berenguer has signed until the end of next season, while veteran midfielder Griffiths has committed himself for two more years.

"We're pleased to have Nathaniel, Florin and Rostyn back at the club next season as we continue to build a strong, stable squad that can win silverware," City football director Michael Petrillo said.

"Nathaniel has been a part of our youth development pathway and senior squad for five years and we're excited for him to remain with the club as he continues to progress as a professional footballer.

"Florin and Rostyn showed last season that they are an important part of our team on and off the field and we're looking forward to having their experience as part of our squad as we look to go one better in 2020-21."

