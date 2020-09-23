Man.United, West Ham enjoy League Cup wins

Manchester United and West Ham booked their places in the fourth round of the League Cup Tuesday but fellow Premier League club West Bromwich Albion were dumped out by Championship side Brentford.

A Juan Mata penalty and late goals by Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood gave United a 3-0 win at Luton Town while Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice each as West Ham crushed Hull City 5-1.

Hal Robson-Kanu scored twice for West Brom but the the Baggies were held 2-2 after 90 minutes and then beaten 5-4 on penalties by Brentford, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight last season.

League Two side Newport County upset Championship club Watford 3-1 in the night's other match.

The match between Leyton Orient and Tottenham was postponed after a number of Orient players tested positive for COVID-19.

Orient announced on Monday that some of their players had tested positive and that its Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities would be closed until further notice.

It was not clear whether Tottenham had been awarded victory by default or whether the match would be re-scheduled.

It is a bitter blow to League 2 club Orient who would have been looking forward to a 150,000 pound ($A266,090) windfall with the game scheduled to be screened live on Sky Sports.