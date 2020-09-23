AAP Soccer

Roma given loss for ineligible player use

By AAP Newswire

Ivan Juric - AAP

1 of 1

Roma have been issued a 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona by Serie A's disciplinary judge for using an ineligible player.

The match - the league opener for both teams - ended 0-0 on Saturday.

Midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Roma's 25-man team list.

Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma Under-22s like last season.

The game was Roma's first under new owners, after the Texas-based Friedkin Group took control of the club from fellow American James Pallotta last month.

Also, Verona coach Ivan Juric was fined 5000 euros ($A8,155) for having "inferred directions to his team on multiple occasions" even though he was suspended for the match.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Sydney plans for summer of alfresco dining

Sydney will become a 24-hour alfresco dining city in summer under local and state government plans to help business thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

French actor Lonsdale dies at 89

French actor Michael Lonsdale has died at the age of 89, according to his agent Olivier Loiseau.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Emmy winners voice social justice push

Several starts at the virtual Emmy Awards have voiced support for Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Bale arrives in UK ahead of Tottenham move

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has arrived in England where he is expected to link up with former club Tottenham Hotspur.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Glory owner contemplates player stand-down

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage is considering standing down players amid a pay dispute from A-League clubs and players.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

New Glory coach Garcia keen to keep Castro

Former Socceroos midfielder Richard Garcia has been named Perth Glory’s new coach on a two-year deal, and he’s keen to retain the services of Diego Castro.

AAP Newswire