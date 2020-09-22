AAP Soccer

Aston Villa beat 10-man Sheffield United

By AAP Newswire

Emiliano Martinez - AAP

1 of 1

Emiliano Martinez saved a penalty on his debut for Aston Villa to help his new team beat 10-man Sheffield United 1-0 in their first English Premier League game of the season.

Signed from Arsenal last week, Martinez dived to his right to tip aside a penalty from John Lundstram in the 36th minute.

By that time, the visitors were a man down because centre-back John Egan received a straight red card in the 12th minute for tugging back Villa striker Ollie Watkins as they battled to reach a long ball forward.

And Villa eventually made their numerical advantage pay when Ezri Konsa headed home at the back post in the 63rd after fellow centre-back Tyrone Mings flicked on a corner.

Villa didn't play in the first round because their scheduled match against Manchester City was postponed to give City extra time to recover from playing in the latter stages of the Champions League last season.

Sheffield United have lost both of their games, having been beaten by Wolverhampton on the opening weekend.

Later on Monday, Manchester City begin their season with a trip to Wolves.

Latest articles

Other sport

Aust cricketers face Xmas without families

Complexities surrounding COVID-19 bubbles could see Australian cricketers be forced away from their families at Christmas in the lead-up the Boxing Day Test.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Proteas wait before naming Test captain

Limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock has told South African cricket officials he doesn’t want to lead the Proteas in the Test format.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Langer backs cautious Steve Smith approach

Australian coach Justin Langer knew Steve Smith would be a long odds to play in their rapid-fire ODI series against England after copping a blow at training.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

PSG back Neymar’s racism claim after brawl

Neymar has received the backing of Paris Saint-Germain after he claimed that he was racially abused by a Marseille player.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bale arrives in UK ahead of Tottenham move

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has arrived in England where he is expected to link up with former club Tottenham Hotspur.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Glory owner contemplates player stand-down

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage is considering standing down players amid a pay dispute from A-League clubs and players.

AAP Newswire