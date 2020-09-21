AAP Soccer

Mbappe stars for PSG in Ligue 1 victory

By AAP Newswire

PSG's Kylian Mbappe - AAP

Kylian Mbappe returned to the Paris Saint-German side after recovering from the coronavirus and starred in a 3-0 French Ligue 1 win at Nice.

Mbappe won and converted a penalty in the 38th minute and, after his fine run and shot was saved in first-half stoppage time, Angel Di Maria tucked the loose ball away.

"I'm impressed by his performance given he's only had one training session with the team," PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said of Mbappe.

"He also shows he can do amazing things and can make the difference. That helps us a lot."

Di Maria's free kick set up Marquinhos for a headed goal midway through the second half to make the games safe.

A second straight win takes some pressure off Tuchel after eighth-place PSG lost their opening two games amid a flurry of red cards and Neymar was suspended along with three other players.

But in a blow for Nice, striker Kasper Dolberg was absent after testing positive for COVID-19.

Leaders Saint-Etienne wasted a two-goal lead and a chance for a fourth straight win when they drew 2-2 at Nantes.

Saint-Etienne lead Rennes on goal difference with both sides on 10 points.

Teenage midfielder Adil Aouchiche netted from close range in the second minute before left back Yvann Macon doubled the advantage midway through the second half.

Nigeria forward Moses Simon responded and Belgian forward Renaud Emond salvaged a draw for Nantes with his first touch after coming off the bench.

Seventh-place Marseille needed a late header from substitute Valere Germain to scrape a 1-1 home draw with Lille at Stade Velodrome.

Brazilian forward Luiz Araujo put fifth-place Lille ahead early in the second half with a fine finish, had a shot saved by goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in the 63rd and then hit the crossbar two minutes later.

Marseille looked set for a second straight home defeat after Thursday's home reverse to Saint-Etienne until Germain's glancing header from midfielder Morgan Sanson's corner.

Meanwhile, striker Andy Delort scored twice as Montpellier beat Angers 4-1 to move into third place and Senegalese striker Ibrahima Niane grabbed both goals as Metz beat Reims 2-1 for its first win.

Also on Sunday, Strasbourg edged Dijon 1-0 and Brest defeated Lorient 3-2.

